BYU Football Cruises to Victory Over Wyoming
On Saturday night, BYU traveled to Laramie and took down the Wyoming Cowboys 34-14. The Cougars outgained the Cowboys 458-217, including 353 total yards of offense from Jake Retzlaff. BYU came into the game as a 9.5-point favorite. With the 20-point victory, BYU moved to 3-0 against the spread this season.
BYU's offense got off to a quick start, quickly driving 50 yards down the field in seven plays before Retzlaff took a shot downfield to Kody Epps that was intercepted. The read was right - Epps had a step, but that ball was underthrown, culminating in another turnover from Jake Retzlaff.
Following a three-and-out from the Wyoming offense, BYU got the ball back and marched 44 yards for the score. Retzlaff found a wide open Keanu Hill for the 20-yard touchdown to give BYU a 7-0 lead.
After exchanging a few punts, the BYU offense took the field again and marched 74 yards in nine plays for the touchdown to take the 14-0 lead. Retzlaff found a wide open Kody Epps for the score.
On the ensuing drive, Wyoming's offense showed signs of life, marching 75 yards for the score to cut into BYU's lead and make it 14-7.
Just before halftime, a 49-yard field goal from Will Ferrin put BYU ahead 17-7.
The second half kicked off with some fireworks. BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion took back the second half kickoff 100 yards for the touchdown. That was the first BYU kickoff return for a touchdown since Adam Hine took one back against Virginia in 2014. At that point, BYU had complete control of the game.
A second field goal from Will Ferrin gave BYU a 27-7 lead with 09:42 remaining in the third quarter.
BYU's last touchdown drive of the game was a 5 play, 77-yard drive that ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter. That throw, in this author's opinion, was Jake Retzlaff's best throw of the night. Retzlaff calmly evaded the rush, stepped up into the pocket, remained under control, and threw a strike to Lassiter for the score.
Wyoming scored a late touchdown to cut into the lead and make it 34-14. Gerry Bohanon got the final drive for BYU, going 57 yards and running out the six minutes remaining on the game clock.