BYU Football De-Emphasized the Transfer Portal in 2024

USF transfer Gerry Bohanon with Kalani Sitake at 2024 Spring camp
USF transfer Gerry Bohanon with Kalani Sitake at 2024 Spring camp / BYU Photo
This week, BYU released an updated roster for Fall camp. The Cougars listed nine transfers on the 2024 roster, down from 22 transfers in 2023. Leading up to the first year of Big 12 play, BYU relied heavily on the transfer portal to infuse FBS-ready talent onto the roster. Going into 2024, the strategy is different. BYU is betting on roster continuity in 2024.

Roster continuity is something the Cougars severely lacked in 2023. When the Cougars kicked off the 2023 season against Sam Houston, they started 10 newcomers. As Aaron Roderick has noted multiple times this offseason, the lack of continuity impacted BYU's execution on offense, especially upfront. In Roderick's own words, BYU's staff underestimated the value of roster continuity in 2023 and they have adjusted their thinking for the 2024 season.

In an era where rosters are turning over at record levels, roster continuity has become a greater competitive advantage than ever before. BYU basketball is a great example of the benefits of roster continuity in college athletics. The Cougars exceeded expectations in every way thanks to the development of individual players up and down the roster. BYU football is looking to follow a similar script in 2024.

Last year, BYU basketball was picked to finish 13th in the Big 12. Coincidentally, BYU football was recently picked to finish 13th in the preseason Big 12 poll.

2024 BYU Football Incoming Transfers

  1. Gerry Bohanon - South Florida
  2. Marque Collins - Weber State
  3. Treyson Bourguet - Western Michigan
  4. Jack Kelly - Weber State
  5. Sam Van Der Haar - Pittsburgh
  6. Choé Bryant-Strother - UCLA
  7. McCae Hillstead - Utah State
  8. Isaiah Jatta - Colorado
  9. Austin Leausa - Southern Utah

2023 BYU Football Incoming Transfers

  1. Aidan Robbins - UNLV
  2. Eddie Heckard - Weber State
  3. Darius Lassiter - Eastern Michigan
  4. Kamden Garrett - Weber State
  5. Kedon Slovis - Pittsburgh
  6. AJ Vongphachanh - Utah State
  7. Harrison Taggart - Oregon
  8. Isaiah Bagnah - Boise State
  9. Keelan Marion - UConn
  10. Deion Smith - Colorado
  11. Crew Wakley - Utah State
  12. Will Ferrin - Boise State
  13. Paul Maile - University of Utah
  14. Jake Eichorn - Weber State
  15. Nuuletau Sellesin - Weber State
  16. Weylin Lapuaho - Utah State
  17. Ian Fitzgerald - Missouri State
  18. Simi Moala - Utah
  19. Caleb Etienne - Oklahoma State
  20. Jackson Cravens - Boise State
  21. Wyatt Dawe - Southern Utah University
  22. Mata'ava Ta'ase - Southern Utah
