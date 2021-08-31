BYU Extends Kalani Sitake Through 2025

On Tuesday, BYU extended the contract of head football coach Kalani Sitake through 2025, BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe announced.

Below is an excerpt from the official press release.

“We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” Holmoe said. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”



Sitake led the Cougars to an 11-1 season in 2020, finishing the season ranked No. 11 nationally, BYU’s best ranking since the 1996 season. He was named a finalist for the 2020 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year. Sitake had five NFL Draft picks following the season, including quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets.

“I really appreciate the support for BYU football from Tom Holmoe and President Worthen along with all of our administration at BYU,” Sitake said. “I am excited about the future of our program and committed to continue to do everything we can for the benefit of our great student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”



Since being named the 14th head coach to lead the BYU program in December 2015, Sitake has led the Cougars to three bowl victories and notable wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, Arizona and Boise State. Sitake, 38-26 overall, is just the fourth head coach of the BYU football program since 1972 when Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards took over the program. He is the first former player under Edwards to become BYU’s head coach.

Sitake's contract previously went through the 2023 season. Why extend the contract now? In short, for recruiting benefits. The players that sign with BYU in the upcoming class won't graduate until 2025 at the earliest. This sends a signal to recruits that Kalani will be at BYU for the foreseeable future.

It also shows confidence in Sitake. That vote of confidence could pay dividends down the road if higher-paying jobs come calling in the future.