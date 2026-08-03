BYU Freshman Kennan Pula Swaps Jersey Numbers Before Fall Camp

The BYU football program kicks off Fall Camp this week. The players report to camp on Monday and the first practice is on Wednesday. Before camp began, the players finalized their jersey numbers for the 2026 season.

True freshman safety Kennan Pula wore no. 25 for Spring Camp. He swapped out his no. 25 for the no. 7. Pula is the second true freshman that has made the switch to a single-digit jersey, joining wide receiver Legend Glasker.

Pula is part of an experienced safety room that features Faletau Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas. Even in an experienced room, Pula has a chance to earn a spot in the two-deep right away. After Spring Camp, senior safety Raider Damuni gave Pula a shoutout for being one of the better athletes on the roster. Pula also received a shoutout from defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga.

In spring, Pula showed off his skills as a ball-hawking safety. He stepped in front of a Treyson Bourguet pass for an interception.

True freshman Kennan Pula intercepts Treyson Bourguet.



Pula went viral last fall for an acrobatic interception in the state playoffs. His twin brother Jaron Pula is a wide receiver for BYU. pic.twitter.com/F6JzdZUU0K — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

In high school, Kennan went viral after he hauled in one of the best interceptions you will see at any level. Pula leaped into the air and snagged the interception with one hand. Then he rolled to land on his back to secure the ball. Pula has the potential to be a long-term starter at safety for BYU down the road.

Newest BYU athlete Kennan Pula could play safety or wide receiver at BYU. Odds are he could succeed at both spots ⬇️

pic.twitter.com/dVu1Ie0DUA — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 5, 2025

Single Digit Jersey Numbers on BYU's Roster

Single digit jerseys are a coveted commodity in college football. For example, Temple votes on the players that can wear the 0-9 jersey numbers. Colorado has adopted a similar tradition under Deion Sanders. Going into camp, 13 BYU players will wear single digits in 2026 - that number could grow when BYU releases the Fall Camp roster. The no. 5 is unclaimed since Cody Hagen announced his retirement.

Kennan Pula's identical twin, Jaron Pula, wore no. 5 in high school. It wouldn't be surprising to see him switch to no. 5 for his freshman season if it hasn't been claimed by an upperclassman.

0 - Evan Johnson (defense), Tei Nacua (offense)

1 - Therrian Alexander III (defense), Legend Glasker (offense)

2 - Jonathan Kabeya (defense), Roger Saleapaga (offense)

3 - Raider Damuni (defense), Kyler Kasper (offense)

4 - Cade Uluave (defense), LJ Martin (offense)

5 - Nusi Taumoepeau (defense), unclaimed on offense (previously worn by Cody Hagen)

6 - retired

7 - Kennan Pula (defense), Walker Lyons (offense)

8 - retired

9 - retired

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