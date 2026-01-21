BYU Football Finishes in the Top 12 of the AP Poll

Following Indiana's win over Miami in the national championship game, the Associated Press released the final AP poll of the 2025 season. BYU was ranked no. 11, up one spot from the poll that was released before the bowl season.

BYU was one of five Big 12 teams that finished in the AP top 25: Texas Tech (7), BYU, (11), Utah (14), Houston (22), TCU (25).

Below is the final AP poll.

Indiana Miami Ole Miss Oregon Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Texas A&M Alabama Notre Dame BYU Texas Oklahoma Utah Vanderbilt Virginia Iowa Tulane James Madison USC Michigan Houston Navy North Texas TCU

BYU finished the 2025 season with two wins over ranked teams in Utah and TCU. Georgia Tech and Arizona, who were previously ranked, fell out of the top 25 after losing their bowl games.

BYU's no. 11 ranking will position the cougars to start the 2026 season ranked. On the same day that the final AP Poll was released, national outlets started to put together their way-too-early projections for the 2025 season.

Way-Too-Early Rankings

Sports Illustrated

SI national has BYU in the top 10 of their way-too-early rankings. Bryan Fischner notes BYU's returning experience and opportunity to make a splash when they host Notre Dame. Notre Dame is a consensus top 10 team in the these way-too-early rankings.

Ranking: #9

"Kalani Sitake’s team has come close to the CFP two years in a row. Can they break through the top 12 with a group of veterans in 2026? QB Bear Bachmeier has a chance to significantly improve as a passer going into his sophomore season, and the return of tailback LJ Martin is a huge boost to the continuity of a group that loses only a handful of starters. The schedule sees Arizona State and Notre Dame come to Utah and could point them back toward another Big 12 championship game appearance." - Bryan Fischer

Pro Football Focus

Ranking: #10

PFF has BYU in the top 10, just behind Ole Miss.

CBS Sports

Ranking: #12

"The Cougars should be Texas Tech's primary challengers (again) in the Big 12. The roster is among the most seasoned in the country, and with QB Bear Bachmeier and RB LJ Martin returning, the offense -- and the ability to rally from late-game deficits last season -- will certainly help next season on the road." - Brandon Marcello

FOX Sports

Ranking: #10

"After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff in 2025 with true freshmanBear Bachmeierat quarterback, the Cougars should feel they are only a few plays away from making their first playoff appearance." - RJ Young

ESPN

Ranking: #11

"The Cougars won 11 games or more for the second straight season, and their biggest victory might have been locking up coach Kalani Sitake, who turned down Penn State to remain at his alma mater. The Cougars have a good core of star players -- quarterbackBear Bachmeierand tailbackLJ Martinlead the way on offense. BYU signed a trio of experienced transfers to shore up its offensive line, and they'll help open holes for Martin, who led the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards in 2025. Two of the top three receivers must be replaced. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford left to join Kyle Whittingham's staff at Michigan. Sitake promoted special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga to lead the defense; Boise State's Demario Warren was hired as cornerbacks coach." - Mark Schlabach

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: 15

"The Cougars lost defensive coordinator Jay Hill after Whittingham hired him at Michigan and replaced Hill with longtime assistant Kelly Poppinga. QB Bear Bachmeier should be even better in 2026 and getting leading rusher LJ Martin back for his senior year is a big boost." - Nick Bromberg

The Athletic

Ranking: 8

"BYU, 23-4 the past two seasons, will be loaded with returning production. Martin was Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and Bachmeier was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The defense must replace two first team all-conference standouts, sack leader Jack Kelly and S Tanner Wall, but it got a huge addition in Uluave, who led Cal with 100 tackles. And Kalani Sitake just signed a top-25 recruiting class." - Stewart Mandel

