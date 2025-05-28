BYU Football Has Added 11 Four-Star Recruits This Offseason
When BYU joined the Big 12, improving on the recruiting trail was one of the top priorities. Coming off an 11-2 season in 2024, the Cougars have taken the on-field momentum and turned it into recruiting momentum.
On Wednesday evening, BYU flipped four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu from Oregon. The signing marks the 11th four-star recruit that BYU has added since the end of the 2024 season.
To be clear, BYU has added 11 players that were four-star prospects in high school. In the transfer portal era, most transfers are typically assigned a transfer rating that is different from their high school rating.
For the purposes of this article, we're looking at recruits that were four-star prospects in high school.
Hunter Clegg - DE
A four-star defensive end that signed with Utah coming out of high school, Hunter Clegg flipped his commitment when he returned home from his mission. He enrolled in January and participated in Spring camp.
McKay Madsen - ATH
Four-star athlete McKay Madsen picked BYU over Oregon at the All-American game. Madsen could star at either running back or linebacker after he returns home from his mission.
Carsen Ryan - TE
A former four-star recruit from American Fork High School, Carsen Ryan was a BYU target coming out of high school. He eventually signed with UCLA and spent a year at Utah. He will finish his career in a BYU uniform.
Tausili Akana - DE
One of the top in-state players in his class, Tausili Akana signed with Texas over a long list of competing offers. He returns home to BYU with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Andrew Gentry - OL
Andrew Gentry was one of the top offensive tackle prospects coming out of high school. He started his college career at Michigan and will now finish his career in Provo.
Brock Harris - TE
The top recruit in the state of Utah in the 2026 recruiting class. Harris is ranked 56th nationally according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Harris is rated as highly as he is because he can do everything at a high level. He will see the field early in Provo.
He has a big catching radius at 6'6 and he is excellent in contested situations. He has the potential to be a game-changing tight end at BYU.
Bear Bachmeier - QB
Bear Bachmeier, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, picked Stanford over competing offers from all over the country. He enrolled early at Stanford before Troy Taylor was fired. After just a few months in the program, Bachmeier entered the transfer portal and signed with BYU.
Tiger Bachmeier - WR
Tiger Bachmeier, the older brother of Bear Bachmeier, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school per 247Sports. He was a star at Stanford as a true freshman in 2023 before his production took a dip in 2024. He's looking to play right away at BYU after transferring in during the Spring transfer window.
Bott Mulitalo - OL
A standout from nearby Lone Peak High School, Mulitalo backed off his commitment to Oregon back in March. Mulitalo committed to the Ducks back in December as a defensive line prospect. He decided to change positions to offensive tackle and when he did, he opened up his recruitment. A few weeks later, he committed to BYU.
Mulitalo picked BYU over competing offers from all over the country, including Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
Nusi Taumoepeau - LB
The best in-state edge rusher in the 2025 class, Nusi Taumoepeau signed with Stanford on signing day. Like the Bachmeier brothers, Taumoepeau reconsidered his commitment after Troy Taylor was fired. He will enroll right away and be on the roster in 2025.
Alai Kalaniuvalu - OL
The latest four-star commitment, Alai Kalaniuvalu started his high school career at Timpview High School. He moved to Las Vegas where he continued his high school career at powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Kalaniuvalu was the second best prospect in Nevada and a consensus four-star recruit. He picked up competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, USC, Utah, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington among others.
Alai played tackle during his high school career. He projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.