BYU Football in the Bottom Half of Big 12 in Updated SP+ Rankings
On Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the second iteration of the 2024 SP+ rankings. BYU was in the bottom half of the Big 12 at no. 67 nationally. Below are the updated rankings for the new Big 12 conference, which will include Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado.
- Kansas State (17th - up from 18th in original rankings)
- Utah (18th - down from 17th)
- Oklahoma State (20th - no change)
- Arizona (24th - down from 19th in original rankings)
- Iowa State (30th - down from 22nd in original rankings)
- West Virginia (34th - no change)
- TCU (36th - down from 32nd)
- Kansas (37th - down from 35th)
- Texas Tech (42nd - up from 46th)
- UCF (48th - up 11 spots from 59th)
- Baylor (61st - up 10 spots from 71st)
- BYU (67th - down from 65th in original rankings)
- Colorado (69th - down from 66th)
- Cincinnati (70th - up from 73rd)
- Houston (79th - down one spot)
- Arizona State (88th - down from 82nd)
SP+ rankings are driven by three primary metrics: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. Last year, BYU finished the season ranked 76th overall. BYU was slightly better on offense (ranked 75th) than they were on defense (ranked 94th).
In this year's projections, SP+ projects BYU to take a step forward on both sides of the ball. SP+ projects BYU's offense to improve to 63rd nationally and BYU's defense to improve to 84th nationally.
Last year, BYU experienced the most roster turnover in program history. That won't be the case going into 2024. BYU returns more production in 2024 than they did in 2023 and they return most starters on both sides of the ball. It's up to BYU's coaching staff to develop the returning talent they have.
If BYU basketball has taught us anything this season, it's that roster continuity can be a greater competitive advantage than ever before. In an era where rosters are turning over more than ever, a team that retains their talent can have an advantage over their peers. That will be the key to BYU outperforming their SP+ ranking and getting back to a bowl game in 2024.