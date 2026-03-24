Speedy Cornerback John Catlin Discusses New BYU Offer

While the BYU football program is approaching the end of Spring Camp, the busiest recruiting season of the year is just around the corner. The BYU coaching staff will be on the recruiting trail in the coming months before hosting official visitors in the summer.

On Monday, BYU offered speedy cornerback John Catlin. Catlin, a Texas native, stars as a sprinter as well as a football player. He ran a personal best 10.6 in the 100M dash. We caught up with Catlin to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.

On the same day that Catlin got in touch with BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker, he received an offer from BYU. However, Catlin had apparently been on Coach Walker's radar for longer than that.

"I've just got in touch with Coach Walker [on Monday]," Catlins said. "He said he’s been recruiting me awhile back...me and coach talked for about 20 minutes [when I got the offer}, it was a great talk for sure. He told me a lot about BYU."

In terms of what he knew about BYU prior to being recruited by the football staff, he said, "I know that BYU is a big developmental program which is exactly what I’m looking for in a program."

Catlin is listed at 5'11 and 165 pounds. He is being recruited as a cornerback. As a junior last year, he tallied over 30 tackles, 16 PBUs, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery on the defensive end.

He was also an impact player on special teams. He had three return touchdowns including a pair of long punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown. With his speed and ability to make tacklers miss in space, his returning ability is something that could translate to the next level.

He also blocked three field goals and an extra point, highlighting his quickness off the ball. On film, his instincts stand out the most. He routinely makes the right read and makes a play on the ball.

As of this writing, Catlin holds competing offers from Iowa State, Boston College, Colorado State, Tulsa, New Mexico, and Texas State among others.

In terms of the next steps in his recruitment, he is hoping to get an official visit on the schedule. "I do have plans to visit," Catlin said. "Me and coach walker are going to talk again with my parents about an official visit."

Catlin is one of the first targets of new BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. Coach Walker was hired earleir this year after Jernaro Gilford left for Michigan.