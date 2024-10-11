BYU Football Leads the Big 12 Power Rankings Going Into Week Seven
Big 12 football is back on Friday. 10 of the 16 Big 12 teams are in action this weekend, starting with Utah at Arizona State on Friday night. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week seven.
1. BYU
Record: 5-0
Next Opponent: Arizona
BYU gets the top spot for having the best resume in college football according to ESPN. The Cougars are deserving after a 5-0 start that includes two wins over eventual P4 bowl-eligible teams and three road wins.
Historically speaking, BYU's game at Baylor is a game that BYU does not normally win. A morning kickoff. In Texas against a fired up Baylor team. BYU came out firing and used that lead to hang on for the win.
Nobody is more deserving of the top spot than BYU right now. However, the next four weeks will test whether BYU can stay at the top or not. The Cougars have challenging games upcoming against Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCF, and Utah.
2. Iowa State
Record: 5-0
Next Opponent: West Virginia
Iowa State is the other 5-0 team in the Big 12 and just behind BYU in the power rankings. The Cyclones have been the most consistent team in the conference. They face an interesting test this week on the road at West Virginia. The Cyclones deserve one of the top two spots in the power rankings until they lose.
In its history, Iowa State has never been able to get over the hump. The Cyclones have never won an outright conference championship. If this is their year, they need to win games like the one this weekend against the Mountaineers.
3. Kansas State
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Colorado
Kansas State rebounded two weeks ago and dominated Oklahoma State at home. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way. They are still firmly in the conference title race. If Avery Johnson can continue to improve as a thrower, Kansas State will be very tough to beat. They face a tough test at Colorado this weekend.
4. Texas Tech
Record: 5-1
Next Opponent: Arizona
Texas Tech has a way of winning close games. Four of Texas Tech's five wins have been one-possession games. The Red Raiders overcame a bad start to the 2024 season by starting 3-0 in conference play. They are the only 3-0 team in conference play at this point of the season. They have major question marks on defense. However, they held Arizona to a respectable 22 points in their win last weekend. Still, their ability to win close games has kept them on the path to bowl eligibility.
5. Utah
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Arizona State
Utah is simply not the same team without Cam Rising at quarterback. Without Rising, the Utes are capable of losing to everybody. Their defense also showed signs of weakness against Arizona. However, Cam Rising is expected to start against Arizona State on Friday. If Cam Rising can stay healthy, the Utes can emerge as conference title contenders again. Until then, they don't have the offensive firepower to be in the upper echelon of the conference.
6. Colorado
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Kansas State
Colorado went on the road and thumped a talented UCF team. The Buffaloes have major question marks along the offensive line. They have already allowed 18 sacks this season which ranks 128th nationally and dead last in the Big 12. Until they can protect Shedeur Sanders, they won't be able to win consistently. When Sanders has enough time to throw, he is lethal.
They host Kansas State in a potential Big 12 championship elimination game.
7. West Virginia
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: Iowa State
Don't look now, but West Virginia is a Big 12 championship contender. West Virginia lost to both Pitt and Penn State in the non conference. They have bounced back by winning their first two conference games including a blowout road win over Oklahoma State. West Virginia needs more production from Garrett Greene at quarterback. If they get that, they could position themselves in the conference title race since they don't have a loss in conference play. This upcoming game against Iowa State is a massive one.
8. Arizona State
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Utah
Arizona State was one of the better stories in the Big 12 after the non-conference slate. The Sun Devils stumbled against Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener, but they bounced back with a win over Kansas. Arizona State is capable of winning some games in the Big 12 this season.
9. Arizona
Record: 3-12
Next Opponent: BYU
Arizona shook up the conference with a road win at no. 10 Utah a few weeks ago. Then, the Wildcats laid an egg in their conference home opener against Texas Tech. Arizona will need to find some more consistency on offense to re-emerge in the Big 12 title race.
10. Cincinnati
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: UCF
Cincinnati is a good team on offense that has struggled to win close games. The Bearcats lost to Pitt by one and to Texas Tech by three. The Bearcats are an improved defense away from being a very dangerous team.
11. UCF
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: Florida
UCF has trailed by three touchdowns in both Big 12 games this season. They dropped a game to a bad Florida team last week. The Knights have one win in conference play since they overcame a three-touchdown deficit against TCU. The Knights need more production out of KJ Jefferson if they hope to bounce back and re-emerge in the top half of the power rankings.
12. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: BYU
Oklahoma State is off to a dreadful start in conference play. The Cowboys have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion. They have a bye week to prepare for their road game at BYU next week.
13. Baylor
Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Like Cincinnati, Baylor has struggled to win close games. The Bears have been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback. They are better than their record indicates.
14. Houston
Record: 2-4
Next Opponent: Kansas
Houston is a bad football team, but they went on the road and upset TCU last weekend. The Cougars were scoreless in their first two conference games.
15. TCU
Record: 3-3
Next Opponent: Utah
TCU got blown out and allowed 66 points to SMU. The Horned Frogs got back in the win column with a win over Kansas, but then they laid an egg against Houston. They have a tough road ahead, starting at Utah next week.
16. Kansas
Record: 1-5
Next Opponent: Houston
Kansas has been the most disappointing team in the conference this season. The Jayhawks were seen as a darkhorse to win the conference. Instead, they are 1-5 and desperately needing a win to get on the path to salvaging their 2024 campaign.