BYU Football Offers Offensive Line Transfer Jayvin James
Going into the 2025 season, BYU will look to replace three of the five starters from the 2024 offensive line. The Cougars are looking to the transfer portal to fill the voids left by veterans Connor Pay, Brayden Keim, and Caleb Etienne. BYU has extended a hanful of offers to offensive linemen since the transfer portal opened earlier this week. On Wednesday, BYU offered Akron offensive tackle transfer Jayvin James.
James was a redshirt freshman at Akron in 2024. He started the season as a reserve offensive lineman before he was inserted into the game against Ohio State. After playing a few more snaps against Rutgers, he was inserted into the starting lineup.
James played just under 500 snaps for Akron in 2024 and he allowed just 2 sacks and 10 total pressures.
Since entering the transfer portal, James has become a coveted prospect. Besides the offer from BYU, he has picked up competing offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Cincinnati, Georgia State, USF, and Maryland.