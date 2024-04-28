BYU Offers Transfer Offensive Lineman Ronan Chambers
The BYU football program continues to prioritize offensive linemen in the Spring transfer window. On Saturday, BYU offered Akron offensive tackle transfer Ronan Chambers. Chambers has one year of eligibility remaining. He played over 1,300 snaps over the last three years at Akron where he played both left tackle and right tackle.
Chambers entered the transfer portal back in January. Once he was in the portal, he picked up offers from Western Kentucky, Tulane, Utah State, FAU, App State and Sam Houston. He committed to Tulane in early April. That didn't keep P4 teams from trying to flip Chambers from his commitment. On Thursday, Arizona offered Chambers and on Friday, BYU extended an offer as well. He is set to graduate from Akron in May.
Offensive line is the top priority for BYU during the Spring transfer window. "We're a little bit low right now at O-Line just numbers wise," Roderick said on the last day of Spring camp. "We like the guys we have, we're just down a couple. If we can find an offensive lineman or two we will [add them]."
BYU returns three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one spot or two in the starting lineup that they can try to fill in the portal.
Stay tuned for more Spring transfer window updates in the coming days.