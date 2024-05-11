BYU Transfer Quarterback Ryder Burton Commits to West Virginia
On Saturday, former BYU quarterback Ryder Burton committed to Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Burton did not appear in any games during his one season with the BYU football program. Burton will have four years of eligibility remaining at West Virginia.
Burton's upside is what put him on BYU's radar. He has a strong arm and can make all the throws. WVU took notice of his upside and decided to bring him into their quarterback room. He has the potential to become a starter at the FBS level, but he wasn't in line to compete for the starting job at BYU for the next couple years.
Attrition was expected in the BYU quarterback room after Spring camp, but it became necessary after BYU got a commitment from Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead. Burton was buried in a crowded quarterback room at BYU.
Now that Burton will remain in the Big 12, BYU fans will certainly keep tabs on the former Springville High School standout.