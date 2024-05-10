BYU Offers Colorado Transfer Isaiah Jatta
On Thursday evening, BYU extended an offer to Colorado offensive line transfer Isaiah Jatta. BYU originally recruited Jatta out of Snow College. He was a coveted recruit at the time, holding competing offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, Illinois, NC State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Utah State among others. After an up-and-down year at Colorado, Jatta entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Last year at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Jatta appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes primarily on special teams. Jatta started one game at tackle against UCLA. In that game, Jatta struggled against a very good UCLA pass rush. Jatta allowed four pressures in 34 pass block reps. Jatta didn't play great, but he was part of a dysfunctional Colorado offensive line that struggled to play together throughout the season.
Jatta spent two years at Snow College before signing with Colorado as part of the 2023 signing class. At Snow, he was named a NJCAA Football First Team All-American in 2022.
Since entering the transfer portal, Jatta has picked up competing offers from San Diego State and Texas State. You can check out a few clips from his time at Colorado below.
BYU lacks depth at tackle and Jatta could provide that for BYU in 2024. Adding Jetta to the mix would round out BYU's offensive line for the upcoming season. The offensive has been a position of emphasis for BYU during the Spring transfer window. On Sunday, BYU picked up a commitment from Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa. Leausa is a candidate to compete for the starting job at guard.