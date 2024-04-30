BYU Football Offers Transfer Offensive Lineman Xavier Jennings
The BYU football program continues to prioritize offensive linemen in the Spring transfer window. On Monday, BYU offered Lenior-Rhyne offensive tackle transfer Xavier Jennings. Lenior-Rhyne is a Division II school in North Carolina. Jennings, who has one year of eligibility and a redshirt season remaining, started 41 games over the last four years for Lenior-Rhyne. He started at left tackle ever since his true freshman season in 2020. Given his size at 6'3, he might be a candidate to move to the interior of the offensive line once he moves up to the FBS ranks.
Since entering the transfer portal, Jennings has picked up competing offers from Houston, Liberty, Ohio, Marshall, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, and a host of small schools.
Offensive line is the top priority for BYU during the Spring transfer window. "We're a little bit low right now at O-Line just numbers wise," Roderick said on the last day of Spring camp. "We like the guys we have, we're just down a couple. If we can find an offensive lineman or two we will [add them]."
BYU returns three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one spot or two in the starting lineup that they can try to fill in the portal.
Stay tuned for more Spring transfer window updates in the coming days.