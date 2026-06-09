BYU Football Opens as an Underdog in Two Marquee Matchups

The college football season is approaching and sportsbook are beginning to set way-too-early spreads for some of college football's most anticipated matchups. DraftKings sportsbook unveiled opening lines for two BYU games in 2026, and the Cougars opened as underdogs in both matchups.

BYU vs Notre Dame

The college football community has circled BYU's home game against Notre Dame. This game could feature two top 10 teams in mid October, and it's one of only a handful of regular season tests for the Fighting Irish.

The sportsbooks are not bullish on BYU's chances to win this game. BYU opened as an 11.5-point underdog to Notre Dame. As of Monday evening, the line has moved one point in BYU's favor. The Cougars are now 10.5-point underdogs.

While it's not surprising that Notre Dame is favored, the size of the spread is unforeseen. The last two years, sportsbooks have underestimated the BYU football program. Oddsmakers set BYU's win total at 4.5 games in 2024 before the Cougars went 11-2. Then, oddsmakers set BYU's win total at 6.5 wins before the Cougars went 12-2 in 2025.

It appears the sportsbooks, once again, will star the season doubting BYU. BYU is 11-1 at home over the last two seasons, and it's very possible they could be 14-1 at home over the last three years when Notre Dame comes to Provo. Despite that, sportsbooks like Notre Dame's chances to walk away with a double-digit victory.

BYU at Utah

The BYU-Utah rivalry is always close, and oddsmakers expect another close game in 2026. Utah opened as a three-point favorite over BYU. This game will be played in Salt Lake City, and sportsbooks usually gift three points to the home team. In other woods, BYU and Utah are viewed on equal footing with the advantage going to the home team.

BYU has won three consecutive games over rival Utah. Last season, BYU's win over Utah decided which team would represent the Big 12 in the Big 12 championship game. A win over the Utes would increase BYU's winning streak to four. That would be BYU's longest winning streak over Utah since the late 80's/early 90's.

This game will also feature a new chapter of the rivalry, as Morgan Scalley takes over for Kyle Whittingham. The Cougars sent Kyle Whittingham to Michigan riding a three-game losing streak against BYU.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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