BYU Releases Depth Chart for USC

How the Cougars will line up against the Trojans

Last Saturday, BYU improved to 9-2 with a win over Georgia Southern. The Cougars are looking to win 10 regular season games for the second consecutive season against USC on Saturday in a game that has potential NY6 implications. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall's stats don't jump off the page since he missed multiple games due to injury. However, Hall is putting together one of the best seasons by a BYU quarterback since the Cougars went independent.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier

2. Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa have taken the lion's share of the carries throughout the season. Expect more of the same against USC.

Wide Receiver

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill

Samson Nacua Hobbs Nyberg

Puka Nacua Chris Jackson

After Neil Pau'u suffered an injury against Idaho State, Samson Nacua replaced Neil Pau'u in the starting lineup.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

No changes to the depth chart at tight end or fullback.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. Connor Pay

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance OR Campbell Barrington

Both Harris LaChance and Campbell Barrington were out against Georgia Southern. Brayden Keim replaced them in the starting lineup.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Jakob Robinson

2. Ammon Hannemann

3. Javelle Brown

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi

Right Cornerback

1. Kaleb Hayes

2. Isaiah Herron

Frodo

1. Matthew Criddle

2. Caleb Christensen

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Ben Bywater

2. Morgan Pyper

Rover

1. Max Tooley

2. Josh Wilson

Cinco

1. Chaz Ah You OR Ammon Hannemann

2. George Udo

Flash

1. Drew Jensen

2. Jackson Kaufusi

The linebacker depth chart looks very different now than when BYU kicked off the season against Arizona. BYU has lost two star linebackers in Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili to season-ending injuries. In addition, Chaz Ah You moved from safety to linebacker, but he has been out several weeks with an injury as well.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Gabe Summers

2. Lorenzo Fauataea

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Uriah Leiataua

3. Fisher Jackson

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Lopini Katoa

2. Javelle Brown

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

No changes on the specialists depth chart.