BYU Releases Depth Chart for USC
Last Saturday, BYU improved to 9-2 with a win over Georgia Southern. The Cougars are looking to win 10 regular season games for the second consecutive season against USC on Saturday in a game that has potential NY6 implications. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall's stats don't jump off the page since he missed multiple games due to injury. However, Hall is putting together one of the best seasons by a BYU quarterback since the Cougars went independent.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier
2. Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa have taken the lion's share of the carries throughout the season. Expect more of the same against USC.
Wide Receiver
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill
- Samson Nacua
- Hobbs Nyberg
- Puka Nacua
- Chris Jackson
After Neil Pau'u suffered an injury against Idaho State, Samson Nacua replaced Neil Pau'u in the starting lineup.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
No changes to the depth chart at tight end or fullback.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance OR Campbell Barrington
Both Harris LaChance and Campbell Barrington were out against Georgia Southern. Brayden Keim replaced them in the starting lineup.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Jakob Robinson
2. Ammon Hannemann
3. Javelle Brown
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi
Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Isaiah Herron
Frodo
1. Matthew Criddle
2. Caleb Christensen
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Ben Bywater
2. Morgan Pyper
Rover
1. Max Tooley
2. Josh Wilson
Cinco
1. Chaz Ah You OR Ammon Hannemann
2. George Udo
Flash
1. Drew Jensen
2. Jackson Kaufusi
The linebacker depth chart looks very different now than when BYU kicked off the season against Arizona. BYU has lost two star linebackers in Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili to season-ending injuries. In addition, Chaz Ah You moved from safety to linebacker, but he has been out several weeks with an injury as well.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Gabe Summers
2. Lorenzo Fauataea
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Uriah Leiataua
3. Fisher Jackson
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Lopini Katoa
2. Javelle Brown
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
No changes on the specialists depth chart.