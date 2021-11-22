Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    BYU Releases Depth Chart for USC

    How the Cougars will line up against the Trojans
    Last Saturday, BYU improved to 9-2 with a win over Georgia Southern. The Cougars are looking to win 10 regular season games for the second consecutive season against USC on Saturday in a game that has potential NY6 implications. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.

    Quarterback

    Jaren Hall vs Washington State
    1. Jaren Hall
    2. Baylor Romney
    3. Jacob Conover

    No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall's stats don't jump off the page since he missed multiple games due to injury. However, Hall is putting together one of the best seasons by a BYU quarterback since the Cougars went independent.

    Running Back

    1. Tyler Allgeier
    2. Lopini Katoa

    Allgeier and Katoa have taken the lion's share of the carries throughout the season. Expect more of the same against USC.

    Wide Receiver

    1. Gunner Romney
    2. Keanu Hill
    1. Samson Nacua
    2. Hobbs Nyberg
    1. Puka Nacua
    2. Chris Jackson

    After Neil Pau'u suffered an injury against Idaho State, Samson Nacua replaced Neil Pau'u in the starting lineup.

    Tight End

    1. Isaac Rex
    2. Dallin Holker

    Fullback

    1. Masen Wake

    No changes to the depth chart at tight end or fullback.

    Offensive Line

    Left Tackle
    1. Blake Freeland
    2. Brayden Keim

    Left Guard
    1. Clark Barrington
    2. Seth Willis

    Center
    1. Connor Pay
    2. Joe Tukuafu

    Right Guard
    1. Connor Pay
    2. Joe Tukuafu

    Right Tackle
    1. Harris LaChance OR Campbell Barrington

    Both Harris LaChance and Campbell Barrington were out against Georgia Southern. Brayden Keim replaced them in the starting lineup.

    Defensive Backs

    Left Cornerback
    1. D'Angelo Mandell
    2. Shamon Willis

    Strong Safety
    1. Jakob Robinson
    2. Ammon Hannemann
    3. Javelle Brown

    Free Safety
    1. Malik Moore
    2. Hayden Livingston
    3. Jared Kapisi

    Right Cornerback
    1. Kaleb Hayes
    2. Isaiah Herron

    Frodo
    1. Matthew Criddle
    2. Caleb Christensen

    Nickel
    1. Jakob Robinson
    3. Jacob Boren

    Linebackers

    Jack
    1. Pepe Tanuvasa
    2. Drew Jensen

    Mike

    1. Ben Bywater
    2. Morgan Pyper

    Rover
    1. Max Tooley
    2. Josh Wilson

    Cinco
    1. Chaz Ah You OR Ammon Hannemann
    2. George Udo

    Flash
    1. Drew Jensen
    2. Jackson Kaufusi

    The linebacker depth chart looks very different now than when BYU kicked off the season against Arizona. BYU has lost two star linebackers in Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili to season-ending injuries. In addition, Chaz Ah You moved from safety to linebacker, but he has been out several weeks with an injury as well.

    Defensive Line

    Split End
    1. Gabe Summers
    2. Lorenzo Fauataea

    Defensive End
    1. Tyler Batty
    2. Blake Mangelson

    Defensive Tackle
    1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
    2. Gabe Summers
    3. John Nelson

    Nose Tackle
    1. Atunaisa Mahe
    2. Caden Haws
    3. John Nelson

    Outside End
    1. Pepe Tanuvasa
    2. Uriah Leiataua
    3. Fisher Jackson

    Specialists

    Place Kicker
    1. Jake Oldroyd
    2. Justen Smith
    3. Cash Peterman

    Kickoff
    1. Jake Oldroyd
    2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

    Holder
    1. Ryan Rehkow
    2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

    Long Snapper - PK
    1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

    Long Snapper - P
    1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

    Punter
    1. Ryan Rehkow
    2. Cash Peterman

    Kick Return

    1. Lopini Katoa
    2. Javelle Brown

    Punt Return

    1. Hobbs Nyberg
    2. Talmage Gunther
    3. Samson Nacua

    No changes on the specialists depth chart.

