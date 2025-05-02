BYU Football Reportedly Hosting Stanford Transfers Bear Bachmeier and Tiger Bachmeier
BYU is hosting a pair of coveted transfers on campus this weekend. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Cougars are hosting Stanford transfers Bear Bachmeier and Tiger Bachmeier. Bear and Tiger are the younger brothers of former Boise State and Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier. According to Thamel, the brothers want to play together.
Bear is a four-star quarterback that signed with Stanford as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Bear held an offer from BYU out of high school before decided to sign with Stanford. He also had competing offers from Georgia, Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Utah, and Texas A&M. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Bear is a true dual-threat quarterback. He is a talented runner and he has a really strong arm. There's a reason he was a coveted recruit coming out of high school. He has the talent to be an ideal fit in Aaron Roderick's offense.
After Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed from the program a few weeks ago, the Bachmeier brothers opted to enter the transfer portal.
Tiger Bachmeier was a standout wide receiver for Stanford as a true freshman in 2023. That season, Bachmeier led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman with 409 receiving yards. He also contributed as a kick and punt returner. He started 13 games at Stanford over the last two seasons and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
You can check out the full highlights from his true freshman season here.
Tiger is gifted after the catch and he is capable of making contested catches. He would have the opportunity to slide into the vacant role left by wide receiver Keelan Marion. Marion entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window and committed to Miami. You can see his ability in the open field on this punt return for a touchdown he had back in September.
Adding the Bachmeier brothers would be an ideal fit for BYU. The Cougars have a need at both quarterback and wide receiver. They are currently the top two transfer targets for BYU.