BYU Football Spring Camp Mailbag at the Midway Point
The BYU football program has reached the midway point of Spring camp. With half of Spring camp down and another half to go, we asked our readers for some of their top questions for Spring camp. There were enough questions to split this into two parts - the second edition will be published tomorrow.
First, a brief but important disclaimer: BYU is generous to give some time to the media to view portions of practice. That's becoming less and less common in college football as fans are asked to give more and more of their hard-earned cash to support the program. Allowing some level of access to fans is a cool thing that BYU does. With that being said, it's only a small portion of practice. We will provide the best answers we can based on what we've seen and heard, but it's still very early and plenty of things can change between now and Fall camp.
Second, we want to be completely respectful of that privilege to view practice, so we won't discuss injuries. Unless, of course, those injuries have been talked about in the general media sessions.
Without further ado, it's time for the Spring camp mailbag.
Which of the newcomers is trending towards getting real playing time? - Sam
It's safe to put two transfers in the starting lineup in sharpie: Keanu Tanuvasa and Carsen Ryan. Both Tanuvasa bring experience and positions of need for BYU. That's not a development of Spring camp, rather a confirmation of what was anticipated before camp started. In just a few practices, those two have lived up to the hype.
After those two, there is a next tier of transfers that could very well be starters by Fall camp. Offensive line transfers Andrew Gentry and Kyle Sfarcioc are candidates to start right away.
Whether he starts or not, SUU transfer Anisi Purcell will play a big role for the BYU defense. Purcell is up to 300 pounds and playing interior defensive line. There have been three or four times where Purcell has created havoc either by pressuring the quarterback or forcing a fumble. Purcell has a way of being disruptive along the defensive line.
Texas transfer Tausili Akana has consistently getting reps with at least the second team and at times with the first team. It seems like a safe bet that Akana will play a role in 2025.
There's not a lot of opportunities for true freshmen to play right away, but a guy like Hunter Clegg is a candidate to get some snaps. More on Clegg in a moment.
And under-the-radar name to watch is Pierson Watson. There is not an obvious plath to playing time for Watson because BYU is so deep at linebacker, but Watson was getting some second-team reps earlier this week.
Haven’t heard much Hunter Clegg talk, mission rust or something else? - Adam
Mission rust. BYU is very delibrate with returned missionaries, especially those that are only two or three months removed from missionary service. Clegg returned home from his mission in December, so keeping him healthy and shaking the mission rust is the top priority for Clegg this Spring.
In a room full of talented defensive ends, Hunter Clegg looks the part. He is all of 245 pounds as a true freshman. BYU, especially on defense, has shown that they will play true freshmen. As of today, Clegg seems like a player that could play a role similar to Viliami Po'uha last year and register 50-75 snaps. Po'uha returned home from his mission in January of 2024 and eventually got some playing time as a reserve.
Who are the young guys that have worked their way into consideration for the two-deep this Fall? - Eric
There is a theme in these questions, but this is a really good one. Lost in BYU's 11-2 season and race for a Big 12 title last season was how many young players were seeing the field. If I had to put a two-deep together today, I would include these freshmen and sophomores:
- Sione Moa - RB
- Joe Brown - OL
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi - DE
- Cody Hagen - WR
- Noah Moeaki - TE
- Tre Alexander - CB
- Ephraim Asiata - DE
- Viliami Po'uha - DE
- Tommy Prassas - S
- Jonathan Kabeya - CB
- Faletau Satuala - S
- Ace Kaufusi - LB
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Miles Hall - LB
- Siale Esera - LB
- McCae Hillstead - QB
- Tausili Akana - DE
- Tei Nacua - WR
After that group that are the safest bets to be in the two-deep, there are others that would get serious consideration and could be safe bets by the end of Fall camp:
- Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
- Hunter Clegg - DE
- Pierson Watson - LB
- Ethan Thomason - OL
- Dom McKenzie - WR
- LaMason Waller - WR
- Kini Fonohema - DE
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
- Jake Griffin - OL
How has the three-deep at QB looked? Have the other guys (besides Jake) figured out this offense better and look better in it? - CBTurnpike
The battle for the backup quarterback job is one of the most important position battles to sort through this offseason. It's still too early to call, but it seems like McCae Hillstead has the inside track to win that job.
To answer the second part of that question, both Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead have looked more comfortable than they did during Fall camp. Hillstead, in particular, has flashed his big-play potential. Last week, Hillstead called his own number on a read option and beat the defense to the sideline. He showed off his track speed from high school and outran the defense for a 70-yard touchdown run.
Hillstead also throws a really nice ball. There is a real chance he could be BYU's starting quarterback in 2026.
How serious is Cody Hagen's injury? - Jeff
This is one injury that has been discussed during general media sessions. Hagen is expected to be fully healthy for Fall camp.
Do you think Orion Maile-Kaufusi getting first-team reps will translate into the season or will he be more of a Rhen Brown Spring MVP and disappear in Fall camp? - Tyler
First of all, shoutout to Tyler. Pulling out Spring camp MVP Rhen Brown is quite the pull! Second, it's probably too early to call whether Maile-Kaufusi will get as many first-team reps come the season opener as he's been getting in Spring camp.
There are some really, really talented players in that room that are still getting up to speed and could push him for time. Names like Tausili Akana, Ephraim Asiata, Hunter Clegg, and Kini Fonohema come to mind. Maile-Kaufusi has his work cut out for him to maintain the spot that he has today.
Second, there are some returning players that are going to be really tough to beat out. Logan Lutui seems like a safe bet to start given he is the most experienced defensive end on the roster. Then there's Viliami Po'uha who got some important reps in 2024 and showed well. Po'uha is a candidate to start.
So is he a starter? Maybe, maybe not. Will he be in the two-deep? I like his chances.
Maile-Kaufusi is only a redshirt freshman and he had a pair of tackles for loss earlier this week. Jay Hill doesn't hand out first-team reps as charity, so obviously he is doing something to earn those reps. We have seem glimpses of his talent during media availability.
Can Siale Esera see the field more this year? - Puppyfireball
Most definitely. Esera suffered a gnarly injury in 2023 that limited his availability in 2024. Esera played a season-high 14 snaps in the bowl game against Colorado. He appeared in only four regular season games in 2024 to preserve his redshirt.
When healthy, Esera is one of the most gifted players on the defense. He has the size of a defensive end, but he is quick enough to stay at linebacker.
He is big, he is fast, and he is a natural playmaker. BYU returns three studs at linebacker in Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker, and Harrison Taggart, but Siale Esera might be too talented to keep on the sideline for too long.
Are the upcoming roster cuts making a noticeable difference in the way Spring ball is run this year? - Jared
The only position that is noticeably different due to roster cuts is the quarterback position. BYU had 10 quarterbacks on the Spring roster last year. This year, there are only three quarterbacks. For those that might not know, college football teams will be forced to trim down their rosters to 105 by the start of the regular season.
In Kalani Sitake's own words, BYU still has a "long ways to go" before they get to the 105 roster limit. There are 123 players listed on the Spring roster, and there will be a few more true freshman that join the program for Fall camp. Roster cuts could potentially be delayed until the end of Fall camp.
Besides Ryan, are any other tight ends going to contribute?
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick likes to use sets with multiple tight ends. BYU doesn't have nearly as many experienced tight ends on the roster in 2025 as they did in 2024. Still, it's probably safe to bet on at least a few 12 or 13 personnel sets.
After Carsen Ryan, Noah Moeaki and Hunter Erickson are probably the two candidates to get the most playing time.