Newcomers on the 2025 BYU Football Roster
Fall Camp is officially underway for the BYU football program. On Wednesday, BYU released the 2025 Fall Camp rosters. 49 newcomers were listed on the 2025 roster that were not on the 2024 roster. Here is the comprehensive list of the newcomers on the BYU football roster.
Transfers on the BYU Football Roster
17 players on the BYU roster joined the program as transfers.
- 13 - Tausili Akana (Defensive End) | Texas
- 15 - Tayvion Beasley (Cornerback) | San Diego State
- 18 - Reggie Frischknecht (Wide Receiver) | Weber State
- 19 - Tiger Bachmeier (Wide Receiver) | Stanford
- 20 - Carsen Ryan (Tight End) | Utah
- 24 - Ethan Wood (Tight End) | New Mexico State
- 26 - Garrison Grimes (Deep Snapper) | Baylor
- 30 - Max Alford (Linebacker) | Utah State
- 45 - Keayen Nead (Tight End) | New Mexico
- 47 - Bear Bachmeier (Quarterback) | Stanford
- 57 - Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle) | Utah
- 64 - Kyle Sfarcioc (Offensive Line) | Southern Utah
- 72 - Pafoke Kaufusi (Defensive Tackle) | Weber State
- 75 - Andrew Gentry (Offensive Line) | Michigan
- 94 - Anisi Purcell (Defensive Tackle) | Southern Utah
- 95 - Alvin Puefua (Defensive Tackle) | Hawaii
- 96 - Justin Kirkland (Defensive Tackle) | Oklahoma State
New High School Signees on the BYU Football Roster
These are the scholarship players that are joining the program as freshmen.
- 15 - Lamason Waller III (Wide Receiver)
- 20 - Cannon DeVries (Cornerback)
- 23 - Pierson Watson (Linebacker)
- 26 - Jordan Criss (Cornerback)
- 42 - Tyler Payne (Linebacker)
- 43 - Naki Tuakoi (Linebacker)
- 46 - Kendal Wall (Defensive Tackle)
- 51 - Nusi Taumoepeau (Defensive End)
- 52 - Vincent Tautua (Defensive End)
- 59 - Siosefa Brown (Defensive End)
- 59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau (Offensive Line)
- 68 - Andrew Williams (Offensive Line)
- 78 - Ethan Thomason (Offensive Line)
- 80 - Jacob Nye (Tight End)
- 88 - Tucker Kelleher (Tight End)
- 90 - Hunter Clegg (Defensive End)
- 93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau (Defensive End)
Other Newcomers on the BYU Football Roster
These are the other newcomers on the roster, presumably walk-ons. Walk-on quarterback Emerson Geilman headlines the group.
- 16 - Emerson Geilman (Quarterback)
- 18 - Reggie Frischknecht (Wide Receiver)
- 22 - Trey Roberts (Wide Receiver)
- 31 - Fuller Shurtz (Kicker)
- 36 - Kason Krebs (Running Back)
- 37 - Joseph Douglas (Safety)
- 38 - Logan Payne (Running Back)
- 39 - Crew Clark (Safety)
- 43 - Ty Smith (Deep Snapper)
- 47 - Berkley Alfrey (Linebacker)
- 50 - Maverick McManus (Defensive Tackle)
- 65 - Brigham Alexander (Offensive Line)
- 76 - Jeff Lewis (Offensive Line)
- 84 - Kila Keone (Wide Receiver)
- 86 - Cole Clement (Tight End)
- 99 - Ulavai Fetuli (Defensive Tackle)
