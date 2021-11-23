Three Things to Watch for when the New CFP Rankings are Announced

Three things BYU fans should watch for when the new CFP rankings are announced

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee will unveil a new top 25. Their rankings determine which teams qualify for the playoff and at-large bids in NY6 bowls.

Here are three things BYU fans should watch for when the new CFP rankings are announced.

1. How far will Michigan State fall?

The most important team to look for on Tuesday night is Michigan State. Michigan State was ranked no. 7 before being blown out by Ohio State. The Spartans' second loss was so lopsided that it opened the door for them to drop below BYU in the rankings. As things currently stand, BYU and Michigan State are directly competing for an at-large spot in a NY6 bowl. If Michigan State drops below BYU, the Cougars' chances of a NY6 bid go up dramatically.

2. Where is Oregon? What about Utah?

Prior to Utah's 38-7 beatdown of the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oregon was ranked no. 3 in the CFP rankings. Utah was ranked no. 23. With the exception of Michigan-Michigan State, the committee has placed a premium on head-to-head wins.



So how far will Oregon fall? And how high will Utah climb? Will the committee rank Utah ahead of Oregon?

For BYU, the higher Utah climbs the better since the Cougars have a head-to-head win over the Utes.

There are a few schools lurking that could potentially leapfrog BYU in the rankings: Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas A&M. Wisconsin is the leading candidate as they were already just one spot behind BYU at no. 15 last week. The Badgers have played very well over the last two months. After a win against Nebraska, they could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

Even if they do, that will likely resolve itself out over the next two weeks. If Wisconsin wins on Saturday, they will have to face Ohio State or Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. A fourth loss would likely put the Badgers behind the Cougars for good.