BYU Football to Change Finish on Royal Helmets in 2022

Last season, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in total, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU is making some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets will feature a gloss finish according to new Director of Football Equipment Josh Hewitt. Hewitt tweeted a picture of the newly-finished royal helmets on Monday.

These new helmets have been teased throughout the offseason - various recruits have posted photos in the new helmets, like these photos from BYU target CJ Jacobsen.

A few weeks ago, we ranked the 18 uniforms BYU has worn in the independence era. You can check out our rankings below.

Ranking BYU Uniforms in the Independence Era

18. Midnight Virgil The only repeat combination of the 2021 season. BYU wore this combination on senior night against Idaho State and again in the bowl game against UAB. This isn't a bad look, especially when compared to some of the uniforms across the country. I put it in last place, however, because I don't think it looks like BYU. Brand name and recognition is very important for BYU, and if I was a casual college football fan turning on the TV, I might have to check the name on the scoreboard to know which navy blue team I'm watching. One of the uniforms has to take last place - we apologize in advance to our readers who love this combo! 17. All Navy A lot of fans were excited for BYU to debut this uniform. Perhaps it's my personal bias against monochromatic uniforms, the memories of losing seasons under Gary Crowton, or maybe my ranking was influenced by a disappointing outing against an average Boise State team. Either way, this was one of my least favorite looks during the 2021 season. My thoughts on this uniform are similar to the Midnight Virgil in that it's not a bad look, but it felt more distant from BYU’s identity. 16. Blackout (2016, 2020) This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like. 15. Blackout (2012) Las Vegas Review-Journal In my mind, these blackout jerseys are essentially the same as the ones worn in 2016 and 2020. The only difference between the 2012 version and the 2016 is the color of the stickers on the helmet. When BYU brought back the blackout uniforms, they intended to bring back the 2012 decals as well. Due to logistical reasons, however, BYU put the royal sticker on the helmet instead.



So why is the 2012 version ranked ahead of the 2016 version? I give 2012 the slight edge because of timing. During that era, many teams across the country were doing an annual blackout game. The 2012 version gets some bonus points for being part of the nationwide blackout trend. 14. Navy home with navy pants BYU has only worn this combination once in the independence era - in 2020 against Texas State. Before BYU introduced two new helmets last season, this combination was used as a way to introduce some variety into BYU's uniform rotation.

13. Royal Rush The first royal combination to make our list. BYU sported the "royal rush" look for the first time against Arizona. This uniform popped on TV and looked great with the fans wearing royal in the stands. However, I didn't love this monochromatic as much as some fans. I will be willing to reconsider this ranking if BYU moves from a matte finish on the helmet to a polish finish, something Billy Nixon has hinted at on Twitter. A few BYU recruits on visits have worn the polished royal helmets during photo shoots. 12. Navy classic home Although these jerseys are far down the list, they are a great look and better than most college uniforms in college football. All BYU fans should be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys. 11. Navy all white Ranking these uniforms at #11 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium. 10. Royal Oreo In the 2021 regular season finale against USC, BYU wore the royal away jerseys with royal helmets to cap off a 5-0 finish against the PAC-12. This look is also known as the "Royal Oreo". 9. Navy away with navy accents BYU debuted this combination against Baylor. Of the new navy combinations, this was my favorite. It is also the favorite of a few players (see video above).

8. 2019 Throwback This is one of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great and were a fun change of pace, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season. 7. Royal Sitake Credit: BYU Photo The combination was named "Royal Sitake" after the road uniform that head coach Kalani Sitake wore when he played at BYU. The "Sitake" is the same combination except with navy accents. This was a great look, but it is up against some stiff competition and did not crack the top five. 6. The Virgil This combination was a tribute to the 1966 BYU football team and then quarterback Virgil Carter. BYU spoiled Bronco Mendenhall's return to Provo in these uniforms and looked good doing it. Of the new combinations BYU unveiled in 2021, this was my personal favorite. 5. Royal home with royal pants The royal on royal look with the white helmets is one of my favorite combos. It’s a good way to add variety while sticking to BYU’s brand. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf (looking at you Idaho Potato Bowl).

4. Navy classic away They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. These uniforms were not part of the 2021 rotation, and their absence in the rotation has made this author's heart grow fonder. These uniforms should be used for an important road game every season. Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road or when the Cougars pulled off a miracle victory over Tennessee. 3. All white with royal accents One of BYU's best looks. The Cougars wore this combination one time in 2021 in a home win over #19 Arizona State. 2. Classic royal away The downside to wearing different uniforms each week is that BYU doesn't get to wear its very best looks as often. This uniform approaches uniform perfection and should be worn at least 2-3 times per season. 1. Classic royal home These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. The tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI