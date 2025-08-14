BYU Football to Produce Player Availability Reports for 2025 Season
For the first time in program history, BYU will provide player availability reports ahead of conference football and conference basketball games. BYU will provide the public availability reports as mandated by the Big 12 Conference. The conference announced the new policy for the 2025-2026 season on Wednesday. The Big 12 was the last of the four power conferences to adopt an availability report policy.
"Beginning with the 2025–26 season, the Big 12 Conference will publicly provide player availability reports for all Conference games in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball," The Big 12 announced on Wednesday. "Approved by all member institutions, the policy will include updates in the days leading up to each game, as well as a final report 90 minutes prior to kickoff or tip-off."
For football games, the reporting will be mandated starting three days before each game and will require daily updates. "Big 12 football programs will be required to submit daily reports beginning three days before each game. Men’s and women’s basketball teams will update their availability reports the night before each contest."
For football, student-athletes "must be designated as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out. Basketball designations will include available, game-time decision, or out."
All player availability reports will be made exclusively available on Big12Sports.com.
The new policy will provide more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (after all, what is the downside to coaches listing a long list of players as "questionable"?), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past.
Player availability reports are intended to prevent extreme situations like the Cam Rising situation in 2024. Rising's status was unknown for weeks before he was eventually ruled out for the 2024 season. Every week, Utah kept Rising's injury status under wraps.
The first Big 12 availability reports will be public next week ahead of the week zero matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State. Since that is a conference game, player availability reports will be mandated by the Big 12. Per the new rules, the first player availability reports for the Kansas State-Iowa State game will be available on 8/20/25.
The first availability report from BYU will come before the BYU-Colorado game in late September.