BYU Football to Rock Pop-Tart-Themed Helmets in Pop-Tarts Bowl

In just over a week, BYU will take on Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars and the Yellow Jackets will wear a custom Pop-Tart-themed helmet for the bowl game, the bowl announced on Friday.

Helmet Game = 𝑪𝒓𝒂𝒛𝒚 𝑮𝒐𝒐𝒅 pic.twitter.com/PHWK7pkprm — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 19, 2025

The helmets will be BYU's standard white helmets with royal trim, except there will be sprinkles in between the strips on the helmet. There will also be a Pop-Tarts logo ont he back.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU safety Talan Alfrey against Portland State | BYU Photo

Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford | BYU Photo

ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson with an interception returned for a touchdown against ECU | BYU Photo

Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

BYU safety Tanner Wall against Colorado | BYU Photo

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona | BYU Photo

Utah - All Royal

For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Utah | BYU Photo

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

BYU WR Tiger Bachmeier against Iowa State | BYU Photo

Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets

Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.

BYU wide receiver Cody Hagen against Texas Tech | BYU Photo

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

BYU defensive end Tausili Akana celebrates a tackle for loss against TCU | BYU Photo

Cincinnati - All White with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets in a pivotal win over Cincinnati. This game eventually secured BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU RB LJ Martin against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston scores a touchdown against UCF | BYU Phot

Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship) - All White with Royal Trim

BYU wore a repeat uniform combination against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU CB Tre Alexander against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship | BYU Photo

More BYU Football Coverage