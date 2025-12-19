BYU Football to Rock Pop-Tart-Themed Helmets in Pop-Tarts Bowl
In this story:
In just over a week, BYU will take on Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars and the Yellow Jackets will wear a custom Pop-Tart-themed helmet for the bowl game, the bowl announced on Friday.
The helmets will be BYU's standard white helmets with royal trim, except there will be sprinkles in between the strips on the helmet. There will also be a Pop-Tarts logo ont he back.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.
Utah - All Royal
For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets
Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Cincinnati - All White with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets in a pivotal win over Cincinnati. This game eventually secured BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship game.
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.
Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship) - All White with Royal Trim
BYU wore a repeat uniform combination against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game.
