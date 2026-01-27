Two BYU Wins Ranked in the Top 100 Games of the 2025 Season

The 2025 season was one of the best in program history for BYU. The Cougars finished the regular season 11-1 with a resume that was deserving of a playoff spot. BYU lost in the Big 12 championship game, ending their playoff hopes. BYU bounced back by beating Georgia Tech in a widly entertaining Pop-Tarts Bowl.

ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the top 100 games of the 2025 college football season. Two of BYU's wins made the cut, starting with BYU's double overtime win in Tuscon.

#86 BYU at Arizona

"With freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier in charge, BYU began the season unbeaten and had already survived a road test at Colorado, but against an eventual nine-win Arizona team, with a dynamite defense, the Cougars found themselves trailing 24-14 with five minutes left. Surely a bridge too far? Nope! Bachmeier led a field goal drive, then scored the tying touchdown with 19 seconds left. After both teams traded field goals in the first OT possession, Bachmeier scored again, and while Arizona converted one fourth down in response, the Wildcats couldn't convert a second. BYU remained unbeaten." - Bill Connelly

What Connelly failed to mention about this game was the heavy rain and lightning delay. The Cougars got off to a quick start in this game before a long delay in the first half. Coming out of the delay, Arizona captured the momentum and didn't relinquish the momentum until the last five minutes of the game. That's when the true freshman Bachmeier took over the game on the ground.

Another highlight that Connelly forgot to mention: Bachmeier fumbled on the final drive as BYU was about to tie the game. BYU offensive lineman Kyle Sfarcioc miraculously recovered the fumble surrounded by Arizona Wildcats.

#33 Pop-Tarts Bowl

"What's better than devouring an anthropomorphised Pop-Tart? Doing so after an awesome game. BYU won its 12th game of the season with a desperate late charge. TrailingHaynes Kingand Tech by a 21-10 margin heading into the fourth quarter, the Cougars drove 80 yards for one touchdown, then went ahead on aJovesa Damunirun with two minutes left. King completed a 66-yard, fourth-and-15 bomb toEric Riversto keep the Jackets alive, butEvan Johnsonpicked off a pass in the sprinkles-decorated end zone, and it was time to do what everyone had come to do: [eat life-size Pop-Tarts]" - Bill Connelly

Similar to the Arizona game, BYU trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The BYU offense stormed all the way back, again, and the defense finished the job when Evan Johnson intercepted Haynes King in the endzone.

