BYU Football Transfer Portal Recruiting Notebook
It's been an action-packed week since the transfer portal opened on Monday. BYU's coaching staff has offered a handful of prospects and are expecting to host a few transfers on visits this weekend. In this article, we'll share our thoughts and tidbits on BYU's transfer recruiting efforts thus far.
BYU's Primary Roster Needs are Mostly What We Expected
Going into the transfer cycle, BYU's three most obvious roster needs appeared to be offensive line, defensive line, tight end, and cornerback. Sure enough, those have been the four positions targeted the most by BYU's staff. Offensive line transfers, in particular, have picked up more offers from BYU than any other position group.
Multiple offensive linemen have announced offers from BYU, and the Cougars are pursuing other offensive linemen that are keeping their recruitments relatively quiet. Michigan transfer Andrew Gentry, a BYU target coming out of high school, is a player to watch for BYU. Gentry has twice been pursued by BYU and twice turned down opportunities to play in Provo. Perhaps the third time will be the charm. However, there will be no shortage of suitors for Gentry. He emerged as a starter for Michigan in 2024 and played well. With two years of eligibility remaining, he is one of the top tackles available.
If BYU misses on Gentry, they will need to find another starting-caliber offensive tackle. The Cougars have extended offers to prospects like Akron transfer Jayvin James and Charlotte transfer Kendall Stanley.
BYU also extended a somewhat surprising offer to SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc. Sfarcioc is a multi-year starter at SUU that has just one year of eligibility remaining. Sfarcioc is an interior offensive lineman and that's what makes this offer a little surprising. BYU's primary need is at the tackle spot.
An Important Week for Visits
This week is an important one for campus visits.
BYU has already hosted Washington transfer Lance Holtzclaw. Holtzclaw has been a reserve defensive end at Washington, but he's been an effective pass rusher when he gets opportunities. After visiting BYU, Holtzclaw jumped on a plane to visit Boise State.
Utah defensive end transfer Kaeo Akana is on an official visit this weekend. His Dad posted an update from his visit on Friday morning. Akana was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and the top-rated prospect coming out of Hawaii. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
BYU is also expected to host Utah tight end transfer Carsen Ryan this weekend, multiple sources have confirmed. Ryan could fill the void that BYU is looking to fill at tight end. He has the ability to be effective both as a blocker and a pass-catcher. Should he commit to BYU, he would slide into the starting lineup right away for his final season of eligiblity.
Transfer portal recruiting happens very fast. There is a possibility that BYU could fit in a surprise visitor or two this weekend.
Taking Swings at Impact Players
BYU is taking some swings at coveted transfers - some of them fit positions of need and others are just talented enough to add.
Utah transfer Cameron Calhoun has been a priority target since he entered the portal. Calhoun, a cornerback, fits a position of need and would elevate the level of BYU's secondary. He is a top priority at this point for BYU.
Texas transfer Tausili Akana has also emerged as a target since entering the portal. Akana is a relative of the aforementioned Akana that is visiting this weekend. Tausili was the top recruit in the state of Utah a few years ago before signing with Texas. Adding a player of his caliber would bolster the BYU pass rush.
Tre Spivey, a Kansas State transfer, appears to be the top target right now at wide receiver. Again, things can change quickly, but Spivey was in the rotation as a true freshman for Kansas State. Spivey is a coveted transfer with offers from Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, and Nevada among others.
Other Players to Keep an Eye On
There are a bunch of players with BYU connections to keep an eye on, here are a few we're paying attention to
1. Malachi Riley - WR
The Arizona transfer and former four-star recruit was down to Arizona and BYU in his original recruitment. If BYU offers Riley, there's reason to believe they would have a very good chance to land him given his interest during his high school recruitment. Riley has announced his offers since entering the portal and he hasn't announced an offer from BYU. At this point, BYU might wait on a decision from Tre Spivey before pulling the trigger on an offer. If Spivey goes elsewhere and Riley is still available, that seems like an obvious fit for both parties.
2. Isaac Wilson - QB
It's been well documented that Isaac Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU star Zach Wilson. Isaac's ceiling isn't as high as Zach's was, but he still has plenty of arm talent and mobility to be a very good college quarterback. If BYU is going to add a quarterback, it would need to be a quarterback that is willing to sit a year behind Jake Retzlaff and develop. It would also need to be a quarterback with at least two years of eligiblity remaining after Retzlaff leaves.
Isaac Wilson fits that description. Wilson will be pursued by other schools during his transfer recruitment, but the BYU-Wilson connection makes this an obvious fit on paper. We will monitor this recruitment until WIlson decides on his next school.
3. Simote Pepa - DL
In my opinion, there's no greater need (outside of maybe offensive tackle) than defensive tackle. BYU needs to add some experience along the defensive front. Utah transfer Simote Pepa was a BYU target coming out of high school, and he is a player worth paying attention to. He officially entered the portal on Thursday. Pepa was more of a reserve defensive lineman, and BYU might take a bigger swing at someone like former Arizona starter Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei or Fresno State starter Gavriel Lightfoot.
4. Teague Andersen - OL
Tackle is a need for BYU, and Utah State transfer Teague Andersen has connections to BYU. His Dad played for the Cougars and his brother was once a BYU signee.