BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker After Eventful Weekend
Prior to Friday, the first few days of the Spring transfer window were going as scripted for the BYU football program. Players were entering the transfer portal that were not expected to be in the two-deep. Then, Keelan Marion sent shockwaves through the BYU fanbase when he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
The next day, linebacker Harrison Taggart announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Today, we're looking back at the transfer activity at BYU since the 2024 season ended.
Transfers Out
Since the end of the 2024 season, 29 members of the BYU football program have entered the transfer portal. 16 entered during the Winter transfer window and 13 have entered since the start of the Spring window.
Spring Transfer Window
- Keelan Marion
- Harrison Taggart
- Chika Ebunoha
- Porter Small
- Carson Tujague
- Nuuletau Sellesin
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman
- Cale Breslin
- Landon Rehkow
- Cade Fennegan
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
Of the players that just recently entered the transfer portal, none of them have committed to their new schools yet.
Winter Transfer Window
These are the players that entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window along with their new school.
- Kody Epps (Retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (Utah State)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin Havea (Unknown)
- Aisea Moa (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Latu (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- Sione Moa (Not committed)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Zombo (Utah Tech)
Of the 16 players that entered the transfer portal back in December, 12 have committed to new schools.
Transfers In
BYU has been selective with the transfers they have brought in so far.
- Andrew Gentry (Michigan)
- Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah)
- Carsen Ryan (Utah)
- Garrison Grimes (Baylor)
- Max Alford (Utah State)
- Tausili Akana (Texas)
- Anisi Purcell (Southern Utah)
- Kyle Sfarcioc (Southern Utah)