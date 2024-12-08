BYU Football Transfer Portal Wish List
Tis the season of making wish lists. On Monday, the transfer portal officially opens to all college football players. A few players have already announced their intentions to transfer, and a few other graduate transfers have already entered the portal, but the real floodgates will open on Monday. Today, we're making a transfer portal wish list for BYU football including a few names to monitor.
One important note before we dive in. Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal.
1. Multiple Offensive Linemen
If BYU is going to contend for a Big 12 championship in 2025, they need to rebuild the offensive line and establish more depth at that position. The 2024 offensive line was much better than the 2023 offensive line under TJ Woods. However, there is still room for improvement. BYU will lose three starters to graduation in Caleb Etienne, Connor Pay, and Brayden Keim. BYU will need to bring in at least two offensive linemen that are capable of pushing for starting jobs.
BYU has already offered Tulsa transfer Jack Tanner. More targets will emerge in the coming days.
2. Tight Ends
BYU is set to lose almost every tight end that played meaningful snaps in 2024. Ray Paulo. Mata'ava Ta'ase, Keanu Hill, and Ryner Swanson (mission) will not be on the roster in 2025. Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers was in line to compete for a starting job, but he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
BYU needs at least one, but more likely two, tight ends from the transfer portal. BYU has already offered Tulsa transfer Luke McGary. It's also a priority to find tight ends with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
3. Defensive Line
BYU will not return any starters along the defensive line in 2025. There is a lot of young talent at both defensive end and defensive tackle that BYU will look to develop - that will be the main priority for this group. However, BYU needs more depth and talent at this position than they've had in the past. Getting a few immediate impact players could avoid a scenario where BYU is forced to play too many young players before they are ready in 2025.
There are two Utah players, in particular, that were recruited by BYU that will enter the transfer portal. Defensive tackle Simote Pepa and defensive end Vili Taufatofua. Pepa was a local product and self-proclaimed BYU fan - it would not be surprising to see Pepa end up in Provo. Taufatofua was heavily recruited by BYU out of the JUCO ranks.
BYU is already in pursuit of a few defensive tackles. This will be an important storyline to follow in the coming weeks.
4. Wide Receiver
BYU will lose Darius Lassiter to graduation and Kody Epps entered the transfer portal. If BYU gets Chase Roberts back for 2025, a transfer portal wide receiver might not be necessary. However, the transfer portal is typically rich with wide receiver talent, and BYU would do well to add a wide receiver with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
If Chase Roberts decides to forego his final season of eligibility, then a wide receiver transfer becomes a top priority.
Tre Spivey is a name to watch here. Spivey played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman for Kansas State in 2024. Spivey was a priority BYU target before he committed to Kansas State. Spivey would add depth at talent at wide receiver and fit the description of Kalani Sitake's recruiting strategy.
5. Cornerback
BYU loses Jakob Robinson, Mory Bamba, and Marque Collins at cornerback. Getting at least one, maybe two experienced cornerbacks feels like a top priority. Jernaro Gilford has a way of casting a large net and finding difference makers out of the portal.
6. Quarterback
At this point on the list, we're moving away from needs and focusing on ideal scenarios. Finding a quarterback that could be the quarterback of the future would be ideal in this transfer cycle. Keep an eye on quarterbacks that BYU recruited in high school. One report has already linked Isaac Wilson (brother of Zach Wilson) to the transfer portal.
Whether it's Wilson or another quarterback, finding a future star at that position would be the best-case scenario. BYU already has McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet in the program, but BYU could add the right player if they become available.
7. Running Back
Based solely on numbers, BYU doesn't need to add a running back in 2025. The Cougars will lose Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis, but they will add true freshman Cale Breslin. Like wide receiver, however, there are plenty of good running backs in the transfer portal. The Big 12 is home to some of the best running backs in the country. While LJ Martin is certainly capable of being a starting running back in this conference, his health has been an issue over the last few years. If the right player becomes available, this author believes BYU would need to take advantage of it.