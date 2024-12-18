BYU Football Will Likely Be Without Top Two Right Tackles Against Colorado
On December 28th, no. 17 BYU is scheduled to take on no. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Outside the College Football Playoff, the Alamo Bowl is one of the most prestigious bowls of the college football bowl season.
Over the last month of the season, BYU dealt with multiple injuries along the offensive line. BYU starting right tackle Brayden Keim suffered what ended up being a season-ending injury against Utah. Backup right tackle Isaiah Jatta started against Arizona State and Kansas before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the Houston game.
According to BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, BYU will be without Keim and like Jatta as well in the Alamo Bowl.
"[Brayden] Keim won't be back," Roderick said. "A while back, there was a longshot hope of [him getting back], but he's not going to be available. I don't think [Isaiah Jatta] will be available either. We were hopeful there too but I don't think he will."
Roderick said BYU has "options" at that position for the bowl game.
When asked about Weylin Lapuaho, who moved over from guard and started at right tackle against Houston, Roderick said, "Possiblly (Weylin), we have some other options there. That's one of the nice things about the bowl game. We've been working a variety of combinations trying to get our best five out there. And then have contingency plans...we've played a lot of different offensive lineman and we got pretty thin at the end of the season. In November, it was pretty thin, but we'll be ready."
Austin Leausa has been listed as the backup right tackle throughout the season. He did not play in the Houston game either due to injury. He seems like the most obvious candidate to start at right tackle.