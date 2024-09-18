BYU Football Will Wear 1996 Throwback Uniforms Against No. 13 Kansas State
After a 3-0 start, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football team kickoff conference play against no. 13 Kansas State. BYU will wear a 1996 all -white throwback uniform for the game against the Wildcats. The crowd will join the players in wearing white for a whiteout under the lights. The game kicks off at 8:30 PM local time.
The 1996 throwback uniform is intended to honor the 1996 BYU football team - one of the best teams in BYU history. At the conclusion of the 1996 season, BYU beat no. 14 Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl.
The History of the 1996 Whiteout Uniforms
The 1996 season was one of the top two or three seasons in BYU football history. Some would argue that the 1996 team was the best BYU football team of all time. The Cougars went 14-1 and finished the season beating no. 14 Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. That year, the Cougars featured a high-powered offense that ranked top 10 nationally. The defense was great as well. BYU outscored its opponents by an average of 20.6 points per game. Steve Sarkisian led the nation is passing efficiency and he threw for over 4,000 yards.
The all white look was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign - BYU wore them in their only loss that season at Washington. After the game, legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards vowed to never wear the whiteout uniforms again.
That wasn't the only time BYU wore this combination, however. The Cougars wore them for a road game at Fresno State one year earlier in 1995.
While paying homage to the 1996 season to any degree is a great idea, going with the uniforms that LaVell Edwards swore he would never wear again is an interesting choice. Still, BYU fans have been hoping for a 1996 throwback uniform and they got their wish. The whiteout should create a really cool environment inside Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night.
2024 Uniform Combinations
BYU plans to wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.
Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms
BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.