BYU Freshman Running Back Cale Breslin to Enter the Transfer Portal
On Friday evening, BYU true freshman running back Cale Breslin announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Breslin signed with BYU back in December and enrolled in January to participate in Spring camp. After just 15 practices with the program, Breslin will leave during the Spring transfer window.
Breslin was on the roster for Spring camp, but he didn't get reps in the portions of practice where the media was permitted to watch. Most players on the roster got some opportunities during Spring camp, so it was likely his health that kept him sidelined during Spring camp.
Breslin will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Breslin committed to BYU early in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Breslin, a three-star prospect from Las Vegas, picked BYU over competing offers from Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Losing a running back that had competing P4 suitors is a loss for the future of the running back room in Provo.
Fortunately for BYU fans, the running back position is in a good spot heading into the Summer. The Cougars have a clear-cut starter in junior LJ Martin and two young running backs that got a lot of run as freshmen in Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga. Both Moa and Haunga will play significant roles for the BYU offense in 2025.
Haunga, a former high school wide receiver, was able to preserve his redshirt in 2024. Therefore, BYU has one freshman, one sophomore, and one junior that will be in the rotation for the BYU offense.
Sione Moa was one of the surprises of the 2024 season. Moa arrived at BYU after committing to Navy out of high school. Moa was thrust into action early in the season as the BYU running backs suffered multiple injuries. Moa was effective as a true freshman in limited reps, tallying 144 yards on 29 carries.