BYU Freshman Tight End Tucker Kelleher to Enter the Transfer Portal

BYU true freshman tight end Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday. Kelleher signed with BYU as part of the 2025 recruiting class and he spent one year with the program. He did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman campaign. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Kelleher's BYU recruitment went quickly. He committed to the Cougars in the Summer of 2024 just two weeks after picking up an offer from BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.

BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He held a long list of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks. He holds competing offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo.

BYU Players That Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.bccdddee

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin will enter the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore will enter the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

McCae Hillstead - QB

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

Ikinasio Tupou - OL

After two seasons at BYU, redshirt freshman Ikinasio Tupou will look for a new home. Tupou did not appear in any games for BYU in his time in Provo.

Tucker Kelleher - TE

True freshman Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Kelleher did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman season.

More BYU Football Coverage