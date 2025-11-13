BYU's Initial Injury Report for TCU is Relatively Clean
On Wednesday night, BYU released the initial injury report for the TCU game. Fortunately for the Cougars, they came out of the Texas Tech game relatively healthy and should have most of their key players against the Horned Frogs.
Running back LJ Martin went into the game against Tech banged up, but he left the game healthy and will play this week. BYU's three linebackers were finaly healthy against Texas Tech and they are healthy again this week. BYU could also get some reinforcements along the defensive line. Anisi Purcell, who had a sack against Iowa State, did not play last week. He is listed as probable for this game.
The only new notable addition to the injury report is wide receiver Cody Hagen who is questionable. Hagen had the longest catch of the day for BYU against Texas Tech.
The most notable TCU name on the injury report was TCU starting running back Kevorian Barnes. Barnes leads the Horned Frogs in rushing this season.
There were several other injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-TCU. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Sione Moa - RB
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
- Matthias Leach - S
- Tommy Prassas - S
Only four names remain on the "out" list for BYU. These are players that have missed the last several games.
Questionable
- Cody Hagen - WR
Cody Hagen is questionable, which is assigned to players with a 50% chance to play.
Probable
- Anisi Purcell - DL
Backup defensive tackle Anisi Purcell is "probable" to play against TCU. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
TCU Availability Report
Out
- Kevorian Barnes - RB
- Lafayette Kaluway - TE
- Ed Small - WR
- Elijah Jackson - CB
- Kyle Lemmermann - PK
- Cam Jamerson - CB
- Luke Lingard - LB
- Jackson Jones - OL
- Jacobe Hayes - WR
- Brody Whatley - DT
- Caleb Sempebwa - PK
The Horned Frogs will be without a few key players like leading rusher Kevorian Barnes.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.