BYU is Back in the Playoff Conversation After the Win Over Utah
On Saturday, BYU improved to 7-0 with a win over rival Utah. The Cougars moved up to no. 11 in the polls on Sunday and are tied for first place in the league alongside Cincinnati. Given Texas Tech's loss at Arizona State, BYU is suddenly back in the playoff picture in the eyes of the national media.
For most of October and November last year, BYU was firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. While BYU has some really challenging games upcoming that will determine whether BYU finishes the season in the playoff conversation or not, the win over Utah has put the Cougars in that same spotlight once again.
ESPN polled 11 of its national college football experts for their playoff picks. BYU appeared in the field for 10 of the 11 experts with the following first-round matchups:
- Andrea Adelson: BYU (10) at Georgia Tech (7)
- Kyle Bonagura: BYU (10) at Ole Miss (7)
- Bill Connelly: Ole Miss (10) at BYU (7)
- David Hale: Georgia Tech (9) at BYU (8)
- Max Olson: BYU (10) at Miami (7)
- Adam Rittenberg: BYU (10) at Ole Miss (7)
- Mark Schlabach: BYU (10) at Ole Miss (7)
- Jake Trotter: BYU (10) at Oregon (7)
- Paolo Uggetti: BYU (10) at Georgia Tech (7)
- Dave WIlson : BYU (10) at Ole Miss (7)
ESPN writer Heather Dinich updated her playoff projections as well and BYU made the cut. In her projection, BYU (11) would play at Miami (6) in the first round of the CFP.
Pro Football Network also included BYU in its updated playoff projections. In perhaps the most entertaining projection of all, BYU (7) would host Vanderbilt (10). PFSN picked BYU to beat Vanderbilt and advance to the Sugar Bowl where they would face the Indiana Hoosiers (2).
If there's anything that BYU can learn from last season, it is that an undefeated start means very little in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. The Cougars were dinged for consecutive losses to Kansas and Arizona State in November. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake referenced last year's loss to Kansas after the Utah game. BYU will try to avoid a similar fate in 2025.
This week's game at Iowa State is another critical game for BYU. If the Cougars can escape Ames with a win, it will setup a matchup of two top 15 teams in Lubbock.