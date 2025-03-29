BYU OL Isaiah Jatta Has Emerged as the Starting Left Tackle According to Aaron Roderick
2025 Spring camp is coming to a close for the BYU football program. On Friday, BYU coaches Kalani Sitake, Aaron Roderick, and Jay Hill met with the media. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta is "going to start" for the Cougars at left tackle in 2025.
When asked about standout players from Spring camp, Roderick brought up Isaiah Jatta. "Isaiah Jatta, he's a good player," Roderick said. "He's a really good player. He's going to start for us at left tackle. I thought he had a good Spring. It's good to get him back out there for some snaps."
Jatta transferred to BYU from Colorado before the 2024 season. Jatta was a reserve offensive tackle at the start of the 2024 season until Brayden Keim suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the Utah game. Jatta came in for the final drive against the Utes and helped BYU setup the game-winning field goal.
Jatta started the next two games against Kansas and Arizona State before suffering an injury that kept him out against Houston and Colorado.
With Jatta slated to start at left tackle, that leaves Andrew Gentry and Austin Leausa competing for the starting job at right tackle. Gentry has been limited during Spring camp as he recovers from an injury he suffered in 2024 while playing for Michigan. He is expected to be healthy for Fall camp.
Roderick mentioned two other players as standouts: Utah transfer Carsen Ryan and redshirt freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga.
On Carsen Ryan, Roderick said, "I thought Carsen Ryan had an outstanding Spring. We knew he was a good player. Didn't realize how good he was. There's a lot of film on him at UCLA and when he played at Utah and we knew he had been a good player, but I thought he played better this Spring than maybe I had even seen on film. I'm high on him."
Ryan is a safe bet to start at tight end for BYU in 2025. During limited sessions where the media was permitted to watch practice, Ryan was a top target for Jake Retzlaff.
On Pokaiaua Haunga, Roderick said, "[Haunga] shows everyday just how dynamic he is, how many things we can do with him. He's doing a good job."
Haunga is listed as a running back, but BYU will be able to use him in a myriad of ways. Haunga was a star wide receiver in high school and he has been compared to Reno Mahe by BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.