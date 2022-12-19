BYU Lands Running Back Aidan Robbins from Transfer Portal

BYU has secured its first major transfer of this recruiting cycle. On Monday morning, the Cougars received a commitment from running back transfer Aidan Robbins. Robbins, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, will transfer to BYU from UNLV. After entering the transfer portal, Robbins took visits to BYU and UCLA before committing to BYU and running backs coach Harvey Unga.

Thanks to the extra COVID year of eligibility, Robbins has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is also immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

Aidan Robbins the Player

Aidan Robbins was a highly-touted recruit from Louisville, Kentucky in the class of 2019. He signed with nearby Louisville where he spent the first three years of his career. After three years with limited opportunities at Louisville, Robbins transferred to UNLV last season where he was the feature running back. Robbins took advantage of his increased role, running for 1,011 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also added 23 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Robbins' size and skillset is unique. Listed at 6'3, 230 pounds, Robbins is a big back that has the strength to be a bruising running back. He also has the speed and agility to put his foot into the ground and break off long runs. Robbins has the talent to contribute right away for BYU.

Aidan Robbins' Path to Provo

As a high school recruit, Robbins committed to Louisville early in the recruiting cycle. He also received offers from the likes of Missouri, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. When Louisville went through a head coaching change just before 2019 signing day, BYU and then running backs coach AJ Steward tried to flip Robbins to BYU. The Cougars got close - Robbins came out to BYU with his family for an official visit. In the end, Robbins opted to stay home and play at Louisville.

Years later, Robbins and BYU came full circle when Robbins committed to BYU. Although BYU's recruiting efforts in 2018 and 2019 didn't bear immediate fruit with Robbins, they did pay off eventually.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal and recruiting updates this week.

