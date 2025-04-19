BYU Linebacker Harrison Taggart to Enter the Transfer Portal
For the second time in as many days, BYU has lost a starter to the transfer portal. On Saturday, BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Taggart started 12 out of 13 games for Jay Hill last year. He tallied 69 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 pass breakups.
Taggart spent two years at BYU from 2023-2024 after transferring from Oregon. In total, he played 654 defensive snaps for the Cougars over the last two years.
Taggart was an important part of a BYU defense that was one of the better defenses in the Big 12 last season. Taggart will have two years of eligibility remaining.
While it would always be better to keep a talent like Taggart on the roster, fortunately for BYU fans, linebacker is the deepest position group on the roster. During Spring camp, Jay Hill called Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera mike linebackers 1A and 1B. Esera was recovering from an injury last season and he was limited for most of the season. When he was healthy as a true freshman, Esera showed flashes of greatness. Esera will be the most likely candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
Behind Esera, Miles Hall will also factor in. Hall replaced Taggart in the Arizona State game last season when Taggart suffered an injury. Other linebackers that will factor into the two-deep include starters Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker, Ace Kaufusi, Choe Bryant-Strother, and potentially true freshman Nusi Taumoepeau.
There are other young, talented linebackers that will be fighting to break into that group, including Naki Tuakoi, Carson Sue'sue, Pierson Watson, Tyler Payne, and Maika Kaufusi.