Cougs Daily

BYU Linebacker to Come Back for Another Year After Season-Ending Injury

Casey Lundquist

BYU linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother
BYU linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother / BYU Photo
In this story:

BYU senior linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother appeared in only one game this season before suffering a season-ending injury. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced on Monday that Bryant-Strother will return for another year in 2026.

Bryant-Strother has spent the last two years in the BYU football program after transferring from UCLA. He has suffered two season-ending injuries in those two years. Prior to suffering a season-ending injury in September, Bryant-Strother was poised to play an important role for the BYU defense.

Bryant-Strother was battling with Siale Esera for the starting mike linebacker position. Bryant-Strother and Esera alternated first-team reps throughout Fall Camp, and that competition extended into the Portland State game.

Bryant-Strother's return could be really important for a BYU linebacker room that will lose Jack Kelly to graduation after this season, and it could lose Isaiah Glasker to the NFL Draft as well. There has been a drop-off in production, at least at times, when Glasker and Kelly are not in the lineup. Even with Bryant-Strother back, BYU might need to bring in a linebacker or two from the transfer portal for the 2026 season.

Bryant-Strother spent four years at UCLA including the COVID season in 2020 and a redshirt season in 2021, so he will be a seventh-year senior for the Cougars in 2026. Bryant-Strother appeared in 24 games for the Bruins from 2022-2023, racking up 38 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. He has tallied nine tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack at BYU.

Bryant-Strother was actually a BYU target coming out of high school. He is the brother of former BYU basketball star Elijah Bryant. That connection brought Bryant-Strother and BYU together during his original recruitment, and that pre-established relationship made a difference once he entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window in 2024. As a high school recruit, Bryant-Strother held competing offers from more than 30 schools including the likes of LSU, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arizona, Cal, and Kentucky among others. Bryant took visits to BYU but he ended up signing with UCLA.

More BYU Football Coverage

feed

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football