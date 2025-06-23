‘He Can Play Anywhere’—Xabi Alonso Compares Real Madrid Star to Steven Gerrard
After only two games in charge of Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso is comparing Fede Valverde to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
While Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham steal the spotlight for Real Madrid, Valverde remains the club’s most consistent, versatile player. The Uruguayan is coming off a 2024–25 season in which he made a team-high 59 appearances across all competitions, logging over 5,000 minutes
Valverde carried his high workload into the summer, where he has already become one of the only Real Madrid players to feature for 180 minutes in the team’s first two FIFA Club World Cup fixtures. Despite the high temperatures in both Miami and Charlotte, the 26-year-old’s only rest so far has come during hydration breaks.
Alonso could not help but show his appreciation for his new player following Real Madrid’s 3–1 victory over Pachuca.
“I haven’t seen many players with his physical performance. [Valverde] reminds me of someone like Steven Gerrard,” Alonso said.
The comparison is high praise coming from the Spaniard, who spent five seasons playing with Gerrard at Liverpool. The two midfielders lifted the Reds to Champions League glory back in 2005, coming from 3–0 down against AC Milan to eventually defeat the Italian giants in a penalty shootout.
Although Alonso eventually left Merseyside for Real Madrid, Gerrard spent nearly his entire career in a red shirt. The former England captain gave everything he had to his boyhood club, recording over 470 appearances in his 17-year stint with Liverpool.
“He can play anywhere, and I’m very happy to be coaching him. All coaches would like to have a Valverde on the team,” Alonso continued.
Despite being a natural midfielder, Valverde has been deployed across the pitch during his time at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old played was even forced to play at right back last season and just recently got the nod on the right wing against Pachuca. He went on to find the back of the net at Bank of America Stadium in that match.
“He got rid of the bad taste in his mouth from the penalty the other day today, and his determination was evident in his celebration,” Alonso said.
Valverde failed to convert from the spot against Al Hilal, costing Real Madrid the victory in their FIFA Club World Cup opener. The former Real Madrid Castilla product made up for his miss, though, with his excellent performance against Pachuca.