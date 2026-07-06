BYU’s LJ Martin Leads Six Cougars on Preseason All-Big 12 Team

On Monday, the Big 12 conference announced the Big 12 preseason awards. BYU star running back LJ Martin was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Martin is coming off a breakout 2025 season after which he was named the Offensive Player of the Year. In other words, the media picked Martin to win the same award again in 2026.

2026 #Big12FB Preseason Offensive Player of the Year 🌟



RB LJ Martin ➡️ @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/auwg3DEblM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 6, 2026

Martin was one of six BYU players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Martin was joined by Bruce Mitchell (OL), Keanu Tanuvasa (DL), Cade Uluave (LB), Evan Johnson (CB), and Faletau Satuala (S).

Six first team all-conference selections was second most in the Big 12, second only to Texas Tech who had seven preseason all-conference selections. Below is the full preseason All-Big 12 team.

Big 12 Preseason All-Big 12 Selections

Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.

Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr. Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.

Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr. Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr. Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.

Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr. Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.

Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr. Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.

Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr. Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr. Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.

Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr. Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr. Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.

Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr. Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr. Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.

John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr. Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr. Kicker: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.

Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr. Punt/Kick Returner: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.

On the offensive side, only two BYU players were named to the Big 12 preseason all-conference team: LJ Martin and Bruce Mitchell. Both Martin and Mitchell were first-team All-Big 12 selections in 2025.

Defensive Line: C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr.

C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr. Defensive Line: Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So.

Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So. Defensive Line: A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr. Defensive Line: Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr. Defensive Line: Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker: Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker: Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr.

Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr. Defensive Back: Will James, DB, Houston, Jr.

Will James, DB, Houston, Jr. Defensive Back: Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr.

Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr. Defensive Back: Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr.

Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr. Defensive Back: Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr. Defensive Back: Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr.

Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr. Punter: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor, Sr.

On defense, three BYU returning starters earned preseason all-conference recognition: Keanu Tanuvasa, Evan Johnson, and Faletau Satuala. Additionally, newcomer Cade Uluave was named to the preseason all-conference team. Uluave was a first-team all-conference linebacker in the ACC last season.

Most media outlets view Texas Tech and BYU in a tier above the rest of the league going into 2026. The preseason awards reflect that. The Red Raiders and the Cougars account for 45% of the preseason all-conference selections. Below are the all-conference preseason selections by school.

Texas Tech: 7

BYU: 6

Houston: 3

Arizona State: 2

Kansas State: 2

West Virginia: 2

Cincinnati: 2

TCU: 1

Baylor: 1

Arizona: 1

Oklahoma State: 1

Utah: 1

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