The 10 Highest-Rated BYU Players in EA Sports College Football 27

The new EA Sports College Football video game will be released in July. In anticipation of the release, EA Sports is releasing team ratings, player ratings, and more. BYU is ranked 13th in the initial rankings and four BYU players are in the top 10 at their respective positions: LJ Martin, Bruce Mitchell, Faletau Satuala, and Evan Johnson.

In this article, we'll recap the 10 highest-rated BYU players.

10. Therrian Alexander III - 84 Overall

BYU CB Therrian Alexander III against WVU | BYU Photo

Therrian Alexander III is poised to take a big step forward in his second season as a starter. Alexander is one of the fastest players in the game, and he has ideal length as well. Alexander ranks 11th among Big 12 cornerbacks in his preseason ratings debut.

9. Bear Bachmeier - 84 Overall

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier scores a touchdown in overtime against Arizona | BYU Photo

This time last year, McCae Hillstead was the highest-rated BYU quarterback in College Football 26. Then, Bachmeier beat out Hillstead in Fall Camp and won the starting job. Bear Bachmeier debuts at an 84 overall. If BYU is going to accomplish its goals in 2026, Bachmeier would need to outperform an 84 rating. Bachmeier ranks seventh among Big 12 quarterbacks and 28th nationally.

8. Andrew Gentry - 84 Overall

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars offensive lineman Andrew Gentry (75) reacts to a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU right tackle Andrew Gentry is going to be one of the leaders on the offensive line. Gentry has the benefit of a healthy offseason. Last year, Gentry was recovering from a lisfranc injury after transferring in from Michigan. Gentry is the third best tackle in the Big 12.

7. Cade Uluave - 86 Overall

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) warms up before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cal transfer and former All-ACC selection Cade Uluave might be a candidate to see his rating go up throughout the season. Uluave ranks 8th among Big 12 linebackers. Uluave has a chance to see his production increase at BYU, specifically as a pass rusher.

6. Keanu Tanuvasa 87 Overall

BYU defensive Keanu Tanuvasa gets a sack against Stanford | BYU Photo

Keanu Tanuvasa is the lone defensive line representative in the top 10. Tanuvasa ranks third among Big 12 defensive tackles. Tanuvasa (87 overall) and Justin Kirkland (83) are both in the top six among Big 12 defensive tackles. Texas Tech also has a pair of defensive tackles in the top six.

5. Isaiah Glasker - 87 Overall

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against East Carolina | BYU Photo

BYU veteran linebacker Isaiah Glasker debuts with an 87 rating overall. Glasker ranks sixth among Big 12 linebackers. He has the second best awareness rating among Big 12 linebackers (97) behind only Texas Tech's Austin Romaine (98).

4. Faletau Satuala - 90 Overall

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford | BYU Photo

Faletau Satuala ranks seventh among all safeties in College Football 27. Satuala has an awareness rating of 95 and a speed rating of 88. Satuala has a chance to be BYU's best player in 2026.

3. Evan Johnson - 90 Overall

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson with an interception returned for a touchdown against ECU | BYU Photo

Evan Johnson is the 10th best cornerback in College Football 27 and the 13th fastest player overall. Johnson is entering his final year at BYU and could go down as one of the best cornerbacks to play in Provo.

2. Bruce Mitchell - 91 Overall

BYU center Bruce Mitchell at Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Bruce Mitchell is one of the top 10 centers in College Football 27. Mitchell is coming off an All-Big 12 selection in 2025. He is entering his third season as a starter for the Cougars.

1. LJ Martin - 92 Overall

BYU RB LJ Martin against East Carolina | BYU Photo

LJ Martin is the sixth best running back in the game and the best running back in the Big 12. Martin comes into the season as the fifth best player in the Big 12. He has a speed rating of 89 and an 85 agility rating.

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