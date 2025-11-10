BYU Makes a Few Tweaks to the Depth Chart for the TCU Game
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the TCU game. The Cougars made a few changes to the depth chart, particularly on defense, that reflect the rotations we've seen the last few weeks.
First and foremost, starting defensive tackle Justin Kirkland was removed from the depth chart. Kirkland has not played since the rivalry game against Utah. Given the injuries he's dealt with throughout the season, there could be a scenario where he is hoping to redshirt and return in 2026. True freshman Ulavai Fetuli, who has started to play a greater role, is now the lone backup behind John Taumoepeau.
Second, Faletau Satuala is now the lone starter at strong safety. He had been previously listed as a co-starter alongside Raider Damuni. Now, it's Satuala as the primary starter at that spot and Raider is listed as the backup free safety. Like he did against Texas Tech, Damuni will continue to play an important role for Jay Hill's defense.
Third, true freshman Nusi Taumoepeau is listed on the depth chart for the first time. Taumoepeau overcame an injury he suffered in Fall Camp and made his BYU debut against Arizona. He has played in every game since. He replaced Ephraim Asiata on the depth chart.
Below is the full depth chart for the TCU game along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier continues to get better and better despite the setback against Texas Tech.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Preston Rex
- Enoch Nawahine
- Jovesa Damuni
No changes to the depth chart at running back.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Tei Nacua
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen OR Jojo Phillips
No changes to the wide receiver depth chart. Jojo Phillips was added back for the Texas Tech game.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister OR Jake Griffin
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
No changes to the offensive line depth chart.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Ulavai Fetuli
As mentioned above, Justin Kirkland is no longer on the depth chart.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Nusi Taumoepeau OR Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford
- Pierson Watson
Nusi Taumoepeau is now on the depth chart at linebacker. However, he has primarily played defensive end.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Raider Damuni
- Matthias Leach
- Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
- Jarinn Kalama
The safety depth chart was reshuffled as mentioned above. Jarinn Kalama is also now on the depth chart.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
No changes to the CB depth chart.
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
Jonathan Kabeya is now the outright starter at nickel.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Cody Hagen
- Tiger Bachmeier
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier