How Transfers Out of the BYU Basketball Program Have Fared

After the 2024-2025 season, a few former BYU players entered the transfer portal to find new homes. There are seven former BYU players playing for other college basketball teams this season. In this article, we will recap how former transfers out of the BYU basketball program have fared this season.

Dallin Hall - Virginia

Dallin Hall spent most of his career at BYU before transferring to Virginia for his final season of eligibility. Hall has played a big role for a Virginia team that is ranked in the top 25. Given the injuries BYU has suffered this season, Hall would have been a valuable player on the roster.

Hall is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game in 28 minutes per game. For context, Hall averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 assists in 25 minutes per game.

Kanon Catchings - Georgia

Kanon Catchings spent just one year in Provo. He started the season as a starter and his role shrunk as the season progressed. Eventually, he was benched and played very few minutes.

Catchings has played a larger role for Georgia this season. Catchings is averaging a career high 23 minutes per game. He is averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Elijah Crawford - UIC

Like Kanon Catchings, Elijah Crawford spent just one year at BYU. He averaged 5.2 minutes per game last season. At UIC this year, Crawford is averaging 23 minutes per game. Crawford averages 11.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Aly Khalifa - Louisville

The Egyptian Magician is averaging just 3.7 points and 2.7 assists per game. In his last year at BYU, Khalifa averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Marcus Adams Jr - Arizona State

Marcus Adams Jr. is play for Arizona State after a standout year at Cal State Northridge. At Cal State Northridge, he averaged 16.1 points per game. Adams Jr is averaging 3.6 points per game for the Sun Devils this season. Adams Jr did not play in ASU's blowout loss to BYU earlier this year.

Tanner Toolson - TCU

Tanner Toolson plays a reserve role for TCU. He is averaging 7.3 points per game while shooting 28.4% from three.

Braeden Moore - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Former Cougars Braeden Moore spent two years at Oral Roberts. He is now averaging 19 minutes per game at Emrby-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is averaging 7.1 points per game.

