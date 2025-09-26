BYU Makes Minor Tweaks to Injury Report For Colorado Game
On Thursday night, BYU updated its availability report for its conference opener at Colorado. For conference games, Big 12 schools are required to provide player availability reports beginning three days before the game. Players can be listed as either doubtful, questionable, probable, or out. The injury report is to be updated every night on the days leading up to the game.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available. Without further ado, here is the availability report for BYU-Colorado
What Changed on the Availability Report?
There were minimal changes to the BYU availability report. BYU defensive end Kini Fonohema and running back Logan Payne were upgraded from "questionable" to "probable".
For Colorado, there were a handful of changes. Safety Tawfiq Byard was added as "probable". Byard started for the Buffaloes at safety last week.
Wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. was added as "questionable". Timmons Jr. had a pair of catches against Wyoming last week. Tight end Zach Atkins was added as "questionable" as well. He has four catches for 26 yards this season.
Cornerback Noah King was added to the availability report for the first time. His designation is "doubtful" for the BYU game. Offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace was added to the report as "questionable". Neither King nor Lovelace have played meaningful roles for Colorado this year.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jonathan Kabeya - CB
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
Running back Sione Moa is the most notable name in the "out" designation. Moa is the primary backup behind LJ Martin.
Kabeya, Phillips, and Bryant-Strother were expected to be in this designation.
Probable
- Faletau Satuala - S
- Enoch Nawahine - RB
- Ethan Erickson - TE
- Justin Kirkland - DT
- Logan Payne - RB
- Kini Fonohema - DE
Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play. BYU safety Faletau Satuala got banged up against East Carolina and later returned to the game. Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland is expected to make his BYU debut
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- RJ Johnson - CB
- Terrance Love - S
- DeKalon Taylor - RB
- Simeon Price - RB
- Phillip Houston - OL
- Samuel Okunlola - DE
- Tawfiq Thomas - DT
- Gavrial Lightfoot - DT
Eight Buffaloes are listed as "out" for the BYU game.
Out - First Half
- Anquin Barnes Jr. - DT
Anquin Barnes will miss the first half due to targeting.
Doubtful
- Makari Vickers - CB
- Noah King - CB
- TJ Branch - CB
- Kyle Carpenter - CB
Players that are "doubtful" are given a 25% chance to play.
Questionable
- Keaten Wade - DE
- Cooper Lovelace - OL
- Terrell Timmons Jr. - WR
- Zach Atkins - TE
- Charlie Williams - TE
Probable
- Kaidon Salter - QB
- Teon Parks - CB
- Preston Hodge - CB
- Tawfiq Byard - S
- Martavius French - ILB
- Mana Taimani - OL
- Amari McNeil - DT
- Brandon Davis-Swain - DE
Players listed as "probable" are given a 75% chance to play. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is the most notable name on this list. Salter started last week against Wyoming and played well.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (just look at Utah's availability report last week), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.