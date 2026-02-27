Players That Changed Their Weight the Most Ahead of 2026 Spring Camp

The BYU football program will kickoff 2026 Spring Camp on Friday. Leading up to camp, BYU released an updated roster for the 2026 season. In this article, we'll review that players that have changed their weight the most during the offseason and what it means for 2026.

Players That Have Added Weight

These are the players that added weight since the 2025 season. The most noteworthy names on this list are young, talented defensive linemen Kini Fonohema, Ulavai Fetuli, and Siosefa Brown. They are up 10 pounds each. All three of those players came into the program with high ceilings, but they needed to develop their size to be P4 defensive linemen. That extra weight could go a long ways to helping them see the field in 2026.

Jared Esplin up +20 lbs. vs 2025

Trey Roberts up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Ty Smith up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Siosefa Brown up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Jacob Nye up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Kinilau Fonohema up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Ulavai Fetuli up +10 lbs. vs 2025

Viliami Po'uha up +8 lbs. vs 2025

Raider Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2025

LJ Martin up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Faletau Satuala up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Preston Rex up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Tommy Prassas up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Matthias Leach up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Jovesa Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Sione Moa up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Jarinn Kalama up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Joseph Douglas up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Bodie Schoonover up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Siale Esera up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Andrew Williams up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Joe Brown up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Ethan Thomason up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Kila Keone up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Kelepi Latu-Finau up +5 lbs. vs 2025

Jonathan Kabeya up +3 lbs. vs 2025

Rowan Reay up +3 lbs. vs 2025

Reggie Frischknecht up +2 lbs. vs 2025

Hunter Clegg up +2 lbs. vs 2025



Players That Have Dropped Weight

Seven players dropped weight since the 2025 season. The most notable name on this list is Justin Kirkland who could start for BYU at defensive tackle.