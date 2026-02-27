Players That Changed Their Weight the Most Ahead of 2026 Spring Camp
In this story:
The BYU football program will kickoff 2026 Spring Camp on Friday. Leading up to camp, BYU released an updated roster for the 2026 season. In this article, we'll review that players that have changed their weight the most during the offseason and what it means for 2026.
Players That Have Added Weight
These are the players that added weight since the 2025 season. The most noteworthy names on this list are young, talented defensive linemen Kini Fonohema, Ulavai Fetuli, and Siosefa Brown. They are up 10 pounds each. All three of those players came into the program with high ceilings, but they needed to develop their size to be P4 defensive linemen. That extra weight could go a long ways to helping them see the field in 2026.
- Jared Esplin up +20 lbs. vs 2025
- Trey Roberts up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Ty Smith up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Siosefa Brown up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Jacob Nye up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Kinilau Fonohema up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Ulavai Fetuli up +10 lbs. vs 2025
- Viliami Po'uha up +8 lbs. vs 2025
- Raider Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- LJ Martin up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Faletau Satuala up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Preston Rex up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Tommy Prassas up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Matthias Leach up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Jovesa Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Sione Moa up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Jarinn Kalama up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Joseph Douglas up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Bodie Schoonover up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Siale Esera up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Andrew Williams up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Joe Brown up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Ethan Thomason up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Kila Keone up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Kelepi Latu-Finau up +5 lbs. vs 2025
- Jonathan Kabeya up +3 lbs. vs 2025
- Rowan Reay up +3 lbs. vs 2025
- Reggie Frischknecht up +2 lbs. vs 2025
- Hunter Clegg up +2 lbs. vs 2025
Players That Have Dropped Weight
Seven players dropped weight since the 2025 season. The most notable name on this list is Justin Kirkland who could start for BYU at defensive tackle.
- Lucky Finau down -10 lbs. vs 2025
- Strantz Mangisi down -10 lbs. vs 2025
- Nusi Taumoepeau down -5 lbs. vs 2025
- Logan Payne down -5 lbs. vs 2025
- Kendal Wall down -5 lbs. vs 2025
- Vincent Tautua down -5 lbs. vs 2025
- Justin Kirkland down -5 lbs. vs 2025
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.Follow casey_lundquist