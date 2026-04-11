BYU's New Tight Ends Drew Rave Reviews in Spring Camp

Last week, BYU wrapped up 2026 Spring Camp. Throughout camp, a theme emerged: BYU's two transfer tight ends are going to play a big role in BYU's offense. In January, BYU added USC transfer tight end Walker Lyons and Oregon transfer tight end Roger Saleapaga.

Throughout camp, Lyons and Saleapaga drew rave reviews from BYU players and coaches. BYU starting safety Raider Damuni believes the Cougars will have the best tight end tandem in the Big 12.

"I'm sure you guys know this already, but the tight end room looks really good with Roger and Walker," BYU starting safety Raider Damuni said at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "We play against a lot of good tight ends in the Big 12, and man, those two are better than anyone that I've guarded, and so it's been good to play against those guys. I believe we have the the two best two tight ends in our league, and so, going against them every single day is just gonna get us better and ready for Saturdays because we guard the tight ends."

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

BYU starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier was asked about the weapons around him after Spring Camp. On which players he has developed good chemistry with, Bachmeier mentioned the two transfer tight ends first.



"I think I think the two tight ends are going to be lethal," Bachmeier said at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "When you're in 12 personnel (two tight ends and one running back), but you got guys that can play...I think we're just going to be really dangerous and those guys have a great catch radius."

Bachmeier said there are similarities between the two new tight ends and former BYU tight end Carsen Ryan. "When you watch these two run routes, they're just very dynamic and they're very crisp."

First look at Oregon tight end transfer Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga is a former Orem High School standout with two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EIwMRZxJFH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Shortly after the final practice of Spring Camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick called Lyons and Saleapaga "two of the best players on our team."

"I can't believe we've talked this long and nobody asked about those guys yet, because that's two of the best players on our team, and they've shown it this spring," Roderick said.

Bear Bachmeier finds Roger Saleapaga on day four of Spring Camp.



The two transfer tight ends have consistently been mentioned as standouts. pic.twitter.com/IrhesiUzfE — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

Roderick continued, saying both will play a big role in the offense.

"These guys are good ball players, they're going to be a big part of our offense and both of them have had a great spring...this spring those two tight ends have really proven that they're two of our best players so you're gonna see those guys a lot. They're good blockers, they're excellent receivers, they're good teammates, they're tough. They both came from good programs where they know they know how to work, they know how to how to operate on a day-to-day basis like you're supposed to do it at a high level, and they've been great leaders, so very happy with both of them."

BYU will kickoff summer workouts in a few weeks in preparation for Fall Camp.