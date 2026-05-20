JUCO QB John Sanders Commits to BYU

BYU has added to its quarterback room. On Wednesday, JUCO transfer quarterback John Sanders committed to the Cougars. Sanders wrapped up an official visit to BYU over the weekend. Days later, he locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.

Sanders prepped at St. Francis High School before enrolling at Antelope Valley College for the 2025 season. As a true freshman at AVC, Sanders threw for 2,083 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in nine games played. He led AVC to an 11-1 record which included a bowl win, and he was named the MVP of the bowl game.

In an interview with BYU On SI, Sanders said that he plans to enroll right away and join the program in time for Fall Camp. Sanders joins a BYU quarterback room that had just three scholarship quarterbacks during Spring Camp: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and Enoch Watson. Ideally, BYU likes to have four quarterbacks on the roster. That's where Sanders fits in. He will provide some much-needed depth, and he could also push for the backup quarterback job.

Given that he will be new to the program and competing against a veteran like Treyson Bourguet for the backup job, we give the edge to Bourguet to win the backup job going into the 2026 season.

BYU has had success recruiting the JUCO ranks before, and they are hoping to find similar success with Sanders. Back in 2022, BYU identified Jake Retzlaff who was playing JUCO at the time. When he committed to BYU, Retzlaff was an under-the-radar prospect with offers from small FBS schools. Retzlaff became BYU's starting quarterback at the end of his first season with the program. Then in 2024, he led the Cougars to an 11-2 season and tied for first in the Big 12 standings.

Listed at 6'0 and 190 pounds, Sanders has a live arm that can make throws from various angles and platforms. He is athletic enough to make plays with his legs - he recently ran a 4.6 forty. However, he prefers to use his legs to create throwing lanes. On film, his ability to make big-time throws on the run stands out.

John Sanders

#1 JUCO QB in California True Freshman Season Highlights!!

Real Gamechanger‼️

Explosive✅

Playmaker✅

Accurate✅

Reliable✅

6’0 180 JUCO QB

Full qualifier

Multiple D1 offers !@JUCOFFrenzy @JUCOTopTalent @latsondheimer @DaydayJones3_ @MatthewTago pic.twitter.com/vAmXoUqIrB — John Sanders JUCO QB (@4Jsanders) November 27, 2025

Sanders stayed at AVC for Spring Camp. During the spring, he showed off his ability to make tight-window throws, especially on the run. He has an ability to make downfield throws in narrow windows.

Sanders has three years of eligibility remaining and one redshirt season available, so he has time to develop at BYU.