BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick Expects to Play A Lot of Skill Players
When BYU released its depth chart for the season opener against Southern Illinois, there were 20 "ORs" on the depth chart. On offense, eight wide receivers, four running backs, four tight ends, and two quarterbacks were listed. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick expects all those players to see the field, he told the media on Wednesday.
"Everybody is playing that's on that depth chart," Roderick said on Wednesday. "That depth chart is very similar to the past. We'll rotate as many receivers as can help us and as many tight ends and running backs as can help us and are ready to play, we'll find ways to use them. That's why the depth [chart] is the way it is."
At wide receiver, most notably, BYU listed true freshmen Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua are on the depth chart behind the top six wide receivers (Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps, Keelan Marion, Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips). According to Roderick's statement, you can expect both of those true freshmen to get playing time. Whether that's against Southern Illinois or later in the season remains to be seen - Roderick did not clarify.
At running back, Roderick wants to use the unique skillsets that all four running backs bring to the table.
"Both of those guys are good, good players," Roderick said on backup running backs Miles Davis and Pokaiaua Haunga. "They bring a different element and a speed, an elusiveness. They bring some things that are a little different from the other two guys. That's a real thing. If you can throw different things at a defense and they have to prepare for different things. We want to be tough to defend and I think using those guys in different ways is going to make us harder to defend."
You can listen to Roderick's comments in their entirety at the top of this article. BYU kicks off the 2024 season in just two days against Southern Illinois.