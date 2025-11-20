BYU Offensive Lineman Ruled Out for the Cincinnati Game in Initial Injury Report
On Wednesday night, BYU released the initial injury report for the Cincinnati game. The Cougars will be without two players that were available for the TCU game: starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho and reserve linebacker Max Alford.
Fortunately for BYU, the could get a few skill players back that were unavailable for the TCU game. Both wide receiver Cody Hagen and cornerback Marcus McKenzie are listed as "probable" for this game.
There are a few notable names on the Cincinnati injury report as well. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby and running back Evan Pryor are both listed as probable. Sorsby is, obviously, Cincinnati's starting quarterback and Pryor is a great running back for the Bearcats. He hasn't played in nearly a month since suffering an ankle injury.
Star linebacker Jake Golday is also listed on the injury report as probable. Golday's if Cincinnati's highest-graded defender according to PFF. A pair of starting defensive backs are listed as probable as well in Jiquan Sanks and Antwan Peek Jr.
Nobody for Cincinnati has been ruled out for this game.
There were several other injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-Cincinnati. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Sione Moa - RB
- Max Alford - LB
- Weylin Lapuaho - OL
- Tommy Prassas - S
Only four names remain on the "out" list for BYU.
Probable
- Cody Hagen - WR
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
Cincinnati Availability Report
Questionable
- Isaiah Johnson - WR
- Zion Johnson - RB
Cincinnati has a few semi contributors in the "questionable" category.
Probable
- Brendan Sorsby - QB
- Evan Pryor - RB
- Jiquan Sanks - CB
- Jake Golday - LB
- Anwan Peek Jr - CB
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.