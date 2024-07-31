BYU On SI Preseason Awards For the 2024 BYU Football Season
The 2024 BYU football season officially kicks off this week when the Cougars open Fall camp. Every year before media days, the media votes on conference preseason awards. Earlier this month, for example, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon was voted the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, and Colorado's Travis Hunter was voted the Big 12 defensive player of the year.
We're going to do something similar through a BYU lens. In preparation for BYU's Fall camp, we're unveiling the inaugural BYU On SI preseason football awards.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Roberts
The wide receiver room looks like the best position group on the roster going into Fall camp. It's only fitting that the best player on offense would come from this room. Chase Roberts led BYU in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season, and we think he can exceed his 2023 production in 2024.
He dominated the game against Cincinnati, he had one of the best catches of the college football season at Arkansas, and he was BYU's most consistent weapon on offense in a season where BYU desperately needed consistency. Chase Roberts is our selection for the BYU offensive player of the year in 2024.
You could also argue Darius Lassiter for this one given his trajectory last October prior to an injury, but we're going with the more proven commodity.
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jakob Robinson
This one was a tossup between Jakob Robinson and Tyler Batty. We gave Robinson the nod due to his ability to make game-changing plays in the BYU secondary. Robinson has eight career interceptions in a BYU uniform.
If Jakob Robinson replicates the season he had in 2023, he will find himself in the BYU record books. He is in position to crack the top five in pass breakups, interceptions, and interception return yards. A healthy 2024 campaign could cement him as one of the best defensive backs in BYU history.
Jakob Robinson has 16 career pass breakups. He had seven pass breakups in 2023, including a season high three against Oklahoma. Another seven PBUs in 2024 would tie the BYU record, eight pass breakups would break the record.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Ryner Swanson
Ryner Swanson is not your typical true freshman. Swanson, who was only 17 when he arrived at BYU, is 245 pounds and prepared for the college game. He is the most physically gifted tight end on the roster. It would not be surprising if he not only found a role for himself in 2024, but won the starting job outright.
Swanson can do it all from the tight end position. He's a dynamic receiving threat with soft hands and he's dangerous after the catch. He has all the talent to be a multi-year starter and dynamic weapon for BYU's offense at tight end. His high school film is reminiscent of former BYU star tight end Johnny Harline.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Jack Kelly
BYU needs someone not named Tyler Batty to step up and create a pass rush. In 2023, the weight of the BYU pass rush rested solely on Batty's shoulders, and even though Batty had a decent year, BYU was one of the worst teams in the country at pressuring the quarterback. Weber State transfer Jack Kelly has the ability to be that guy.
Kelly led the Big Sky Conference in sacks last season. His production earned him the nickname "Sack" Kelly.
If Kelly can transition from the FCS to the P4 level, he will be one of BYU's best defenders in 2024.
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Jojo Phillips
We already went with true freshman Ryner Swanson as the offensive newcomer of the year, so we're picking someone else for the offensive freshman of the year: Jojo Phillips.
Redshirt freshman Jojo Phillips is a breakout candidate in 2024. "Jojo is going to be a good player - this year," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said during Spring camp. "He'll be in mix, definitely. He's a good player."
When Roderick highlights an individual player and says he will play, he usually means it. Last year, he praised the performance of true freshman LJ Martin in camp and described Martin as one of BYU's best players. Martin ended up leading the Cougars in rushing as a true freshman.
Despite all the experience coming back, Phillips has played well enough to crack the rotation in a veteran-heavy group. BYU likes to play six wide receivers and it looks like Phillips has locked up the sixth spot.
There is so much to like about Phillips' potential in BYU's offense. At 6'5, Phillips oozes potential. He has great hands and he moves really well for someone his size. He has a basketball background and he has an ability to high-point the football. He has a huge catching radius thanks to his length.
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Faletau Satuala
There are multiple true freshmen on defense that could emerge in 2024. Players like Ephraim Asiata, Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Faletau Satuala. Satuala is our choice to be the defensive freshman of the year. Prior to signing Satuala, the top recruit in the state, it had been a while since BYU had signed the top in-state recruit.
Satuala is simply too talented to not be included on this list. Satuala could play free safety or linebacker. He will start his career at safety. Regardless of position, he has the talent to see the field as a true freshman.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Parker Kingston
Parker Kingston emerged as BYU's most dangerous punt returner last season. We think Kingston will take one back for six this season. He is one of the fastest players on the field and he has enough wiggle to make guys miss in the open field.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Connor Pay
Connor Pay is the undisputed leader of the offensive line unit. Pay started at guard last year before moving back to center where he had started previously. When he stayed at center full time, BYU's run game got much better. Pay is one of the best and most important players on the roster in 2024.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Tyler Batty
Tyler Batty was BYU's lone preseason All-Big 12 selection. Batty was the Cougars' best pass rusher by a wide margin last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Batty finished the season with 34 total pressure (more than double the next highest player), 6 sacks, and 24 stops. He accounted for 26% of BYU's quarterback pressures by himself.
As a defense, BYU didn't get after the quarterback enough in 2023. It was a major weakness - the Cougars ranked 129th in team sacks out of 133 FBS teams. Tyler Batty, however, was the lone bright spot from the BYU pass rush. Getting Batty back for one more season gives BYU a chance to take a step forward in that area in 2024.
Coach of the Year - Fesi Sitake
Fesi Sitake has put together a roster building masterclass. He has veterans ready to play at their best in 2024, he has depth throughout his room, and he has young talented newcomers ready to be developed. We think the wide receiver room will be the brighest spot of the 2024 season.