BYU Opponent SIU Has Fared Well Against FBS Opponents
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are set to kickoff the 2024 season on Saturday against FCS foe Southern Illinois. The Salukis, who are one of the top programs in the FCS, have fared well against FBS program over the last few years. Southern Illinois has beaten a team from the FBS ranks in each of the last two seasons.
In 2023, the Salukis defeated Northern Illinois 14-11.
In 2022, Southern Illinois traveled to Evanston, Illinois and took down Northwestern 31-24.
In 2021, Southern Illinois took a 23-21 lead into the halftime locker room against Kansas State before losing 23-31.
BYU is a perfect 18-0 against FCS teams all time. The line for this game has shrunk to BYU -14.5, meaning the Cougars are favored by two touchdowns. Typically, betting lines for BYU games against FCS foes will favor BYU by 25 points or more. Oddsmakers expect a relatively competitive game between the Cougars and the Salukis.
SIU was a dominant defensive team in the FCS ranks last season and should provide a good test for a BYU offense that has a lot to prove. The Salukis' defense ranked in the top 10 in the following defensive categories:
- Total Defense (4)
- Rushing Defense (5)
- Scoring Defense (4)
- Passing Efficiency Defense (7)
"I’m really excited for the opportunity to go against Southern Illinois," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in his Monday press conference. "A lot of people don’t know about them as an FCS program but they’re a powerhouse at the FCS level. Nick Hill is a really good head coach. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s going into his ninth year as a head coach just like I am. He’s coaching at his alma mater. I know how he feels about that since I do the same. If you look at what he’s done as a head coach and how his players play, it’s a huge compliment to his staff. They get their team ready to go. They’re a dangerous team. A few years ago they beat Northwestern and last year they beat Northern Illinois. They’ve won six games in their history against FBS opponents. Nick Hill has been attached to five of those wins, three as a coach and two as a player. They’re not going to come in here very shy. They’re going to come in here with excitement and energy to try to get a win. We want to make sure we give them our best shot when they arrive here in Provo."